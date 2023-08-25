뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'STAYC Fan' Joo Woo Jae Freaks out While Rapping in Front of STAYC Members
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'STAYC Fan' Joo Woo Jae Freaks out While Rapping in Front of STAYC Members

Published 2023.08.25 16:31 View Count
[SBS Star] STAYC Fan Joo Woo Jae Freaks out While Rapping in Front of STAYC Members
Model Joo Woo Jae froze up in front of YOON, SIEUN, and SEEUN, members of his favorite K-pop girl group STAYC.

On August 24, the cast of KBS' television show, 'Hong Kim Dong-jeon' got ready for their debut as Unbalance, a project hip-hop group for the show.

After learning the song's choreography, two of the cast, Joo Woo Jae and comedian Kim Sook went to record their debut song 'NEVER' produced by songwriter RADO.

Joo Woo Jae went into the studio and stunned the producer and Kim Sook in the control room with his rapping skills from the very first try.

RADO looked at Joo Woo Jae in the studio through the window and exclaimed, "Wow, you might get through this on your first attempt."

While Joo Woo Jae focused on delivering the lines, three beautiful women entered the control room.
Joo Woo Jae & STAYC
STAYC's YOON, SIEUN, and SEEUN dropped by to support Joo Woo Jae. 

Joo Woo Jae, the famous STAYC fan, has widened his eyes in complete shock in the studio, watching them through the window.

As RADO told him, "They'll just sit and watch. Don't be bothered and do the rap!", Joo Woo Jae mumbled, "How could I not be bothered?", nervously hovering around the studio.
Joo Woo Jae & STAYC
The recording was about to resume, but Joo Woo Jae was not ready to rap in front of his favorite girl group members.

"God, is this really happening?", still in the studio, he said to himself.

Joo Woo Jae's impressive rapping skills, which were fine only a few minutes ago, seemed to have suddenly gone away.

As he became more and more nervous and awkward in the studio, the producer eventually had to stop the recording.

Joo Woo Jae stepped out of the studio and went into the control room with a grin of relief on his face.
Joo Woo Jae & STAYC
After nervously greeting them, Joo Woo Jae sat next to the STAYC members.

He soon became thrilled as got offered to hear the group's new song, which had not been released when they filmed this episode.

"'Bubble'!", Joo Woo Jae exclaimed, proving that he is a real-deal STAYC fan already familiar with the title of the unreleased song.

Shortly after the music started, the number one STAYC fan in the room gave a standing ovation and remarked, "You guys killed it."

Joo Woo Jae showed how amazed he was by constantly uttering astonished "wow"s during the song, and clapping for a while after it had ended.
Joo Woo Jae & STAYC
After watching Joo Woo Jae fanboying the group, Kim Sook urged him to say goodbye to STAYC members before they left for their next schedule.

At first, he said, "They're so pretty, I couldn't. They look like dolls.", came out of his mouth, but he soon decided to tell the STAYC members how much they mean to him.

"I hope that 'Bubble' will be another smash hit. That would make us, your fans, so proud."

As they started to leave, Joo Woo Jae cried after STAYC's manager: "Please drive safe, manager-nim!"
Joo Woo Jae & STAYC
(Credit= KBS Hong Kim Dong-jeon)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.