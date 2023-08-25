[SBS Star] 'STAYC Fan' Joo Woo Jae Freaks out While Rapping in Front of STAYC Members

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Model Joo Woo Jae froze up in front of YOON, SIEUN, and SEEUN, members of his favorite K-pop girl group STAYC.On August 24, the cast of KBS' television show, 'Hong Kim Dong-jeon' got ready for their debut as Unbalance, a project hip-hop group for the show.After learning the song's choreography, two of the cast, Joo Woo Jae and comedian Kim Sook went to record their debut song 'NEVER' produced by songwriter RADO.Joo Woo Jae went into the studio and stunned the producer and Kim Sook in the control room with his rapping skills from the very first try.RADO looked at Joo Woo Jae in the studio through the window and exclaimed, "Wow, you might get through this on your first attempt."While Joo Woo Jae focused on delivering the lines, three beautiful women entered the control room.STAYC's YOON, SIEUN, and SEEUN dropped by to support Joo Woo Jae.Joo Woo Jae, the famous STAYC fan, has widened his eyes in complete shock in the studio, watching them through the window.As RADO told him, "They'll just sit and watch. Don't be bothered and do the rap!", Joo Woo Jae mumbled, "How could I not be bothered?", nervously hovering around the studio.The recording was about to resume, but Joo Woo Jae was not ready to rap in front of his favorite girl group members."God, is this really happening?", still in the studio, he said to himself.Joo Woo Jae's impressive rapping skills, which were fine only a few minutes ago, seemed to have suddenly gone away.As he became more and more nervous and awkward in the studio, the producer eventually had to stop the recording.Joo Woo Jae stepped out of the studio and went into the control room with a grin of relief on his face.After nervously greeting them, Joo Woo Jae sat next to the STAYC members.He soon became thrilled as got offered to hear the group's new song, which had not been released when they filmed this episode."'Bubble'!", Joo Woo Jae exclaimed, proving that he is a real-deal STAYC fan already familiar with the title of the unreleased song.Shortly after the music started, the number one STAYC fan in the room gave a standing ovation and remarked, "You guys killed it."Joo Woo Jae showed how amazed he was by constantly uttering astonished "wow"s during the song, and clapping for a while after it had ended.After watching Joo Woo Jae fanboying the group, Kim Sook urged him to say goodbye to STAYC members before they left for their next schedule.At first, he said, "They're so pretty, I couldn't. They look like dolls.", came out of his mouth, but he soon decided to tell the STAYC members how much they mean to him."I hope that 'Bubble' will be another smash hit. That would make us, your fans, so proud."As they started to leave, Joo Woo Jae cried after STAYC's manager: "Please drive safe, manager-nim!"(Credit= KBS Hong Kim Dong-jeon)(SBS Star)