[SBS Star] VIDEO: One ARMY in Japan Grabs BTS V by His Hair

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS was grabbed by the hair in Japan.On August 23, V attended the reopening Omotesando store of a French designer brand in Tokyo, Japan.Knowing that he was one of the invitees to the event, coming to Tokyo for the first time in four years, hundreds of fans eagerly awaited his arrival outside the venue.There was an uncountable number of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) there, lined up on both side of the road with their cameras ready.All these fans had come just to see V heading in and out of the event, which does not even last 10 seconds each.V arrived, looking amazing in a denim jacket, pair of black leather pants with his new bleached hair.The crowd went excited as soon as he got off his van; they all shouted his nickname 'Tae-Tae'.In response to the wild welcome, V smiled and waved around.Everything seemed to go smoothly until then; it was after the event when some fans went out of order.While he was trying to get in his van, they rushed toward him.Despite the efforts of the staff members nearby to stop them from getting too close to V, there were simply too many of them to do so.And one of them there ended up grabbing V by his hair, pulling strands of his hair.It is unknown how V responded to this unexpected act, as he got in the van right after it happened, but it is safe to assume that he was not very pleased about it.As the videos capturing this moment spread on social media, international ARMY, including other Japanese ARMY, criticized them for their behavior.They angrily stated that all fans should have maintained order from the start to the end at such a crowded event, and also should never have touched him like that, making him surprised and uncomfortable.(Credit= Online Community, 'harpersbazaarkorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)