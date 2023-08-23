[SBS Star] Go Younjung Explains Her Nervous Red Carpet Walk at the Baeksang Arts Awards

이미지 확대하기

Actress Go Younjung discussed why she looked so tense on the red carpet at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.On August 22, Ryu Seung Ryong and Go Younjung, stars of Disney+'s series 'Moving', guested on a YouTube show hosted by comedian Jang Do Youn.Looking a bit tense, Go Younjung told the host that she tends to get nervous any time a camera is around.During the show, Jang Do Youn brought up an incident that showed Go Younjung's level of nervousness in front of the camera or when confronting a major event."Can I ask you about that time when you were spotted panicking at an award ceremony?", she asked, and Go Younjung was ready to discuss what happened.On April 28, at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards red carpet event and the following photo session, Go Younjung was seen with a very nervous look on her face.The actress recounted on the show that even though it was her second time at an award ceremony, she felt more nervous than the first one."My first award ceremony was the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and I remember getting freaked out before it. But it was held at night, and I was blinded by the camera flashes, so it went rather okay. I just focused on not tripping on the red carpet."After successfully making it through the first event, Go Younjung figured she would be alright with the second, this year's Baeksang Arts Awards."I didn't get nervous at all until arriving at the site.", she continued."A new manager came along that day. He/she told me, 'Are you nervous? Ugh, I would be super nervous if I were you!', and then it hit me. All of a sudden, I became more and more nervous."As she stepped out of the car, it got even worse."A security guard from the event threw open the car door and told me that it was time to go. Outside was still bright, and there were just too many people.""I waited outside the vehicle since the photo opportunity for another celebrity hadn't yet ended. Eventually, the car had to leave, and I felt like I was left all alone.", she said to explain why she looked so overwhelmed on the red carpet.Go Younjung said people were worried about her after watching the event.She said 'Moving' cast members told her encouraging things like, "You can do it!", right before the series' production presentation, because there would be a lot of cameras."After the event, they told me, 'See? It's nothing!'.", the actress added with a sweet smile.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' '백상예술대상' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung Chul)(SBS Star)