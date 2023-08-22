뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Single's Inferno' Moon Se Hoon Denies Dating Rumors with (G)I-DLE SOYEON
[SBS Star] 'Single's Inferno' Moon Se Hoon Denies Dating Rumors with (G)I-DLE SOYEON

Published 2023.08.22
[SBS Star] Singles Inferno Moon Se Hoon Denies Dating Rumors with (G)I-DLE SOYEON
'Single's Inferno' Moon Se Hoon denied that he is dating SOYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE. 

Recently, a photo of Moon Se Hoon and SOYEON together went viral online, with people commenting that they were on a date. 

In the photo, Moon Se Hoon and SOYEON were paying for their items at a designer store. 

Moon Se Hoon looked surprised in the picture as he noticed their photo was being taken. 

The uploader added that the photo was taken on June 27 at one department store in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul. 
Moon Se Hoon
Both sides kept silent on the matter for days, then Moon Se Hoon's management agency Chorokbaem E&M finally gave their response today. 

The agency stated, "Moon Se Hoon and SOYEON are clearly not dating each other. They're just close friends. If they really were in a relationship, how could they possibly shop at a department store together like that? They met by chance, then went shopping with one another. That's all." 
SOYEON
Moon Se Hoon is a restaurant owner who gained attention after being on the first season of Netflix's dating show 'Single's Inferno' in 2021. 

In April, Moon Se Hoon signed an exclusive contract with Chorokbaem E&M, officially entering the entertainment industry. 

He currently hosts K-STAR's cooking show 'Jaecheol Noona'. 
Moon Se Hoon
(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment, Chorokbaem E&M) 

(SBS Star) 
