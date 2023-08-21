[SBS Star] VIDEO: Emotional Moment from Shim Hyung-tak's Wedding Ceremony Is Shared

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Kim Tae-kyun said actor Shim Hyung-tak shed tears during his recent wedding ceremony.During the August 21 broadcast of SBS' radio show, 'Cultwo Show', host Kim Tae-kyun talked about Shim Hyung-tak's wedding the day before.On August 20, Shim Hyung-tak and his Japanese bride, Hirai Saya, had a wedding ceremony in Seoul.It was the couple's second ceremony, following their July wedding in Japan.Many guests have come to celebrate, and Kim Tae-kyun was one of them."I went to Shim Hyung-tak's wedding yesterday. Everything felt so right.", he mentioned during the show.While talking about the wedding, Kim Tae-kyun shared why he thinks the couple is perfect for each other."I saw how happy Shim Hyung-tak was, even though he went through some difficult times in the past. I've heard that despite her delicate appearance, his wife is a strong-minded person. Shim Hyung-tak appears to be a handsome and masculine guy on the outside, but he has a soft center and a kind personality. They are a perfect match.", Kim Tae-kyun said.He then went on about an unexpected happening during the ceremony; the wedding singer had been switched in the middle of the song."Shim Hyung-tak himself went on to the stage to sing a song to celebrate the day. 'No One Else' by singer Lee Seung-chul was the song. He swore to me that he would not cry, but his water broke as soon as he saw the bride gently brushing away her tears.", Kim Tae-kyun recalled.He went on, "He got down on one knee and sang. I couldn't tell if he was crying or singing, though. It was a very emotional moment. Would he be able to sing the second verse of the song, I wondered. Then, Lee Seung-chul got up from the front row seat and took the stage."After the radio show, the comedian took to his Instagram to celebrate Shim Hyung-tak on his joyous occasion once more.He included a video of the actor's performance at the ceremony, captioning, "Hyung Tak, I wish you all the happiness in the world. Hirai Saya, congratulations, and I hope you'll take good care of him. And Hyung Tak, you told me that you will not shed any tears while singing! LOL. Well, tears of joy are a good thing, so it's okay. May your wedded life be filled with many happy tears."Meanwhile, today, Shim Hyung-tak shared how happy he is through his agency, ALOMALO HUMAIN Entertainment."Marrying wise and lovely Hirai Saya, I couldn't be happier than I am right now.", he wrote."The tears I shed at our Korean wedding were the last. I will not cry again and will be a dependable husband for Hirai Saya and our family. I will protect my wife until the end of time."(Credit= 'realtaekyun' Instagram, SBS Cultwo Show, ALOMALO HUMAIN Entertainment)(SBS Star)