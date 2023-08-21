[SBS Star] Ji Sung Continues to Demonstrate Love for His '10-Year' Wife Lee Bo Young

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Sung is non-stop showing love for his wife actress Lee Bo Young.Back in May, Lee Bo Young made her own Instagram account.It was Lee Bo Young's first time joining social media since her debut in 2002, so fans jumped in joy to finally see her online as well.But they were not the only happy ones; Ji Sung also seemed happier than anybody else about her join.Every time Lee Bo Young updated her Instagram, Ji Sung was one of the firsts to leave a comment under it.In the comment section of her first upload, Ji Sung commented, "How are you so pretty? You were totally born to be an Instagrammer!"Today, when Lee Bo Young posted photos of herself wearing a white T-shirt and pair of light jeans posing by the river at night, Ji Sung once again came along and left a comment before her other followers.The actor wrote, "It's a scorching hot summer night, and you must be exhausted working. I'm sorry that we, our kids and I, are the only ones in a cool place right now. Sorry!", together with a crying and heart emoji.It turned out Ji Sung recently visited and sent food trucks to the set of her upcoming drama 'HIDE' as well.At that time, he brought two children along with him to show her their support, and sent food service to the set for each member of the team 'HIDE' to enjoy―the foods he prepared for them included samgyetang (chicken soup with ginseng), side dishes, fruits, cookies and beverages.The public learned about this sweet move of Ji Sung, as Lee Bo Young excitedly posted about it on Instagram after their visit.Even after ten years of marriage, Ji Sung still seemed to be deeply in love with Lee Bo Young; Lee Bo Young's love for Ji Sung was certainly evident on Instagram too.Their immense love for each other is making many fans dream of a marriage like theirs.(Credit= 'lee.b0.young' Instagram)(SBS Star)