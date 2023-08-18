뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Says Her Relationship with 10-Year Younger Boyfriend Is Thriving
Actress Han Ye Seul expressed her love for her boyfriend of two years.

Han Ye Seul guested on the August 17 episode of makeup artist/YouTuber LeoJ's YouTube show.

Han Ye Seul has made occasional appearances in some of LeoJ's videos in the past.

According to LeoJ, many wondered how he got Han Ye Seul to appear in his YouTube video in the first place.

"People tend to believe that I contacted you first to be on my channel, but as you know, I didn't. You contacted me on social media first when I had about 300,000 subscribers.", he said to the actress.

To this, Han Ye Seul said, "I have an eye for people. I thought it would be okay for me to reach out first after watching your YouTube videos because I thought you have a great personality."
Han Ye Seul
During the show, LeoJ asked Han Ye Seul a personal question.

After hesitating for a while, he asked, "How's your relationship going?"

"It is going great!", Han Ye Seul replied, "I love him more and more as the years go by."

LeoJ cheered for her, saying that Han Ye Seul seemed genuinely happy when she discussed her boyfriend.

The actress blurted out, "My pup…", then stopped and added, "My boyfriend is a bit young."

When LeoJ asked what is the age difference between them, Han Ye Seul said, "Do I have to say that?", and shyly added, "I'm not sure in what ways I should tell you that we are ten years apart!"
Han Ye Seul
While joyfully talking about her boyfriend, the actress revealed her little nickname for him as well.

"He's my puppy, that's what I call him. Isn't that so cute? Puppy~! He's a Labrador Retriever."

Both Han Ye Seul and LeoJ could not help but laugh as Han Ye Seul revealed her sweet nickname for her guy.
Han Ye Seul
In May 2021, Han Ye Seul went public with her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae, a former theatrical actor who is ten years younger than her.

Now, two years have passed, and their love seems to be going on strong.
Han Ye Seul
(Credit= 'LeoJ Makeup' YouTube, han_ye_seul_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
