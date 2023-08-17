뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Chaewon Has a Handsome Cousin Who Is Also Talented in Music?
It turned out Kim Chaewon of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has a good-looking cousin who is also talented in music like her. 

On August 13, LE SSERAFIM successfully wrapped up their first concert 'FLAME RISES' at Jamsil Arena, Seoul. 

Following the concert, a series of photos of Kim Chaewon and another LE SSERAFIM's member KAZUHA alongside a good-looking and tall guy were uploaded on Instagram. 

They were posted on an Instagram of the guy in the photos named Kim In-ha, which he shared with the caption, "Congratulations on your first concert."
Kim In-ha
Since the guy also looked as if he was really close to the members of LE SSERAFIM, fans began to wonder who he was, and messaged him asking for some details. 

Kim In-ha kindly replied to their messages, explaining that he is in fact Kim Chaewon's cousin. 

Upon finding out that he was Kim Chaewon's cousin, fans could not stop going on about how good looks ran in their family. 
Kim In-ha
Kim In-ha
A little while later, it was discovered that he was not only physically attractive, but was also an amazingly talented person. 

Kim In-ha was a participant in the first series of JTBC's survival audition show 'Super Band' in 2019. 

Back then, Kim In-ha played the guitar; he was eliminated in the third round, but he left a long-lasting impression on the public with his talent. 

About four years ahead of that, he appeared on SBS' talent show 'Star King' as 'a young pretty boy who well-plays the guitar' as well. 

It was evident that Kim Chaewon's family members have genes for stunning beauty, great musical talent as well as superb creativity.
Kim In-ha
Kim In-ha
Kim In-ha
(Credit= '_kiminha' Instagram, JTBC Super Band) 

(SBS Star) 
