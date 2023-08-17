뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Rave at IU's Surprise Visit to Her Exhibition Wearing a Marshmallow Suit
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Rave at IU's Surprise Visit to Her Exhibition Wearing a Marshmallow Suit

Published 2023.08.17 18:15 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Rave at IUs Surprise Visit to Her Exhibition Wearing a Marshmallow Suit
Singer/actress IU made a surprise visit to her exhibition.

On August 16, some IU fans took to social media to rave about IU's exhibition they visited that day.

The singer herself surprised them by showing up in a marshmallow suit at the exhibition, they said.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of her debut, IU has been presenting an interactive exhibition from July 21 to August 20.
IU
The special element of the exhibition is that some of the staff members in the gallery wore marshmallow suits.

It was a new version of Mr. Marshmallow, a doll that made appearances in the music video and music show stages of IU's 2009 hit song, 'Marshmallow'.

Some IU fans who visited the exhibition wrote how glad they were to see Mr. Marshmallow in real life on the internet.
IU
And on August 16, the most special marshmallow was waiting for IU's fans at the gallery.

Some lucky fans who visited that day raved on social media about their encounters with IU in the marshmallow costume.

An online user posted a video of IU at the exhibition, talking to someone.
 
One fan expressed how surprised they were when their eyes crossed with IU's while listening to one of her songs at the exhibition.

IU was so sweet that she handed them a credit card to buy whatever merchandise they like that was sold at the exhibition, the person added.

"I don't know if it was her credit card, but the staff member told me that it was IU's treat.", the fan said.
IU
Another visitor said they saw IU in the full costume, but claimed they knew something was different right away.

"There were so many more staff members than visitors, and they were taking such good care of this particular Mr. Marshmallow."

They added, "IU asked me to take photos with her, talked to me, and bought me some merchandise. She said that she picked a time and day with the fewest guests scheduled. She also mentioned that she is being filmed for a future YouTube video. I saw three cameras inside."
IU
Many of the people who saw IU that day remarked on how cute and sweet she was, inspiring jealousy in some other IU fans.

(Credit= '1theK' YouTube, Online Community, 'heyattidude' Twitter, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.