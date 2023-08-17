[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Rave at IU's Surprise Visit to Her Exhibition Wearing a Marshmallow Suit

이미지 확대하기

마멜군 탈 쓰고 팬들 보러올 생각을 했다는게 너무기특함 으이구 목격담도 넘넘커여워 훙

“유난히 되게 작은 마멜 하나가 있엇다” pic.twitter.com/h1LR5t7E7f — 앗디 (@heyattidude) August 16, 2023

Singer/actress IU made a surprise visit to her exhibition.On August 16, some IU fans took to social media to rave about IU's exhibition they visited that day.The singer herself surprised them by showing up in a marshmallow suit at the exhibition, they said.To celebrate the 15th anniversary of her debut, IU has been presenting an interactive exhibition from July 21 to August 20.The special element of the exhibition is that some of the staff members in the gallery wore marshmallow suits.It was a new version of Mr. Marshmallow, a doll that made appearances in the music video and music show stages of IU's 2009 hit song, 'Marshmallow'.Some IU fans who visited the exhibition wrote how glad they were to see Mr. Marshmallow in real life on the internet.And on August 16, the most special marshmallow was waiting for IU's fans at the gallery.Some lucky fans who visited that day raved on social media about their encounters with IU in the marshmallow costume.An online user posted a video of IU at the exhibition, talking to someone.One fan expressed how surprised they were when their eyes crossed with IU's while listening to one of her songs at the exhibition.IU was so sweet that she handed them a credit card to buy whatever merchandise they like that was sold at the exhibition, the person added."I don't know if it was her credit card, but the staff member told me that it was IU's treat.", the fan said.Another visitor said they saw IU in the full costume, but claimed they knew something was different right away."There were so many more staff members than visitors, and they were taking such good care of this particular Mr. Marshmallow."They added, "IU asked me to take photos with her, talked to me, and bought me some merchandise. She said that she picked a time and day with the fewest guests scheduled. She also mentioned that she is being filmed for a future YouTube video. I saw three cameras inside."Many of the people who saw IU that day remarked on how cute and sweet she was, inspiring jealousy in some other IU fans.(Credit= '1theK' YouTube, Online Community, 'heyattidude' Twitter, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)