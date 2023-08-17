뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim So-hye Says I.O.I's Recent Plan for Reunion Fell Through; They Really Want One
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim So-hye Says I.O.I's Recent Plan for Reunion Fell Through; They Really Want One

Published 2023.08.17 16:13 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim So-hye Says I.O.Is Recent Plan for Reunion Fell Through; They Really Want One
Actress/singer Kim So-hye stated that the members of K-pop project girl group I.O.I all desperately want a reunion. 

On August 16 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', the leads of an upcoming drama 'My Lovely Boxer' Kim So-hye and actor Lee Sang Yeob joined as guests. 

During the show, Kim So-hye talked about learning to box for her role in 'My Lovely Boxer', "I learned to box for only for about three months, so I'm still totally an amateur.", then she pointed at one of the hosts Kim Jong-kook and commented, "But I saw you boxing before, and I was amazed at how good you were at it.", making him blush. 

Awkwardly laughing, Lee Sang Yeob said, "I didn't have many action scenes, but So-hye did, so she did a lot of practice. I felt kind of bad about that." 
Kim So-hye
Then, the hosts curiously asked Kim So-hye whether she has completely switched to being an actress. 

Kim So-hye answered, "Well, I was a trainee to make my debut as an actress, even when I appeared on 'Produce 101'." 

As she brought up 'Produce 101', the hosts asked if she missed being a member of I.O.I at all. 

Kim So-hye nodded and shared that the members of I.O.I actually planned for a reunion, because every one of them missed being part of I.O.I. 

She stated, "I.O.I almost had a reunion, but it didn't work out; the plans unfortunately collapsed in the end. It was so close to happening...!" 

"I often interact with the members though. Everybody desperately wishes to get back together. It's something that we talk about all the time. There are certainly times when I miss I.O.I days." 
Kim So-hye
Kim So-hye
The 11 members of I.O.I debuted in April 2016, soon after they wrapped up shooting Mnet's survival show 'Produce 101'.

They promoted together until the end of January 2017, then each of them went back to their initial management agency following that.

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'ioi.official.page' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.