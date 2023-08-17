[SBS Star] Kim So-hye Says I.O.I's Recent Plan for Reunion Fell Through; They Really Want One

이미지 확대하기

Actress/singer Kim So-hye stated that the members of K-pop project girl group I.O.I all desperately want a reunion.On August 16 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', the leads of an upcoming drama 'My Lovely Boxer' Kim So-hye and actor Lee Sang Yeob joined as guests.During the show, Kim So-hye talked about learning to box for her role in 'My Lovely Boxer', "I learned to box for only for about three months, so I'm still totally an amateur.", then she pointed at one of the hosts Kim Jong-kook and commented, "But I saw you boxing before, and I was amazed at how good you were at it.", making him blush.Awkwardly laughing, Lee Sang Yeob said, "I didn't have many action scenes, but So-hye did, so she did a lot of practice. I felt kind of bad about that."Then, the hosts curiously asked Kim So-hye whether she has completely switched to being an actress.Kim So-hye answered, "Well, I was a trainee to make my debut as an actress, even when I appeared on 'Produce 101'."As she brought up 'Produce 101', the hosts asked if she missed being a member of I.O.I at all.Kim So-hye nodded and shared that the members of I.O.I actually planned for a reunion, because every one of them missed being part of I.O.I.She stated, "I.O.I almost had a reunion, but it didn't work out; the plans unfortunately collapsed in the end. It was so close to happening...!""I often interact with the members though. Everybody desperately wishes to get back together. It's something that we talk about all the time. There are certainly times when I miss I.O.I days."The 11 members of I.O.I debuted in April 2016, soon after they wrapped up shooting Mnet's survival show 'Produce 101'.They promoted together until the end of January 2017, then each of them went back to their initial management agency following that.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)(SBS Star)