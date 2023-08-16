뉴스
[SBS Star] Ko So Young Apologizes for Her Ill-Timed Post about Her Family Trip to Japan
Published 2023.08.16 17:55
[SBS Star] Ko So Young Apologizes for Her Ill-Timed Post about Her Family Trip to Japan
Actress Ko So Young apologized for posting photos from her family trip to Japan on National Liberation Day of Korea.

On August 15, Ko So Young shared photos from her family's trip to Japan on her Instagram.

She appeared to be having a great time with her kids and her husband, actor Jang Dong Gun.

The pictures showed Ko So Young posing in front of cartoon characters, shopping in a convenience store, and her smiling at the camera at a diner.
Ko So Young
After the upload, some online users began criticizing her for posting those pictures.

This was because the photos showed their family trip to Japan, and that they were posted on August 15.

August 15 is the National Liberation Day of Korea.

It is a public holiday in Korea, celebrated every year to commemorate the liberation of Korea in 1945, from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule. 

For that reason, the actress was criticized for being "unthoughtful" when she posted photos from her family trip to Japan on the day.
Ko So Young
Some online users expressed their disappointment with the upload, saying that she should have at least waited a few days before posting the pictures.

As the criticism grew, the actress took down the August 15 post.

Then on August 16, Ko So Young apologized for the whole situation on her Instagram story.

"I apologize for the inconvenience I caused on an important day. After recognizing the issue, I deleted the post right away, but it was already too late. I will pay closer attention in the future.", she wrote.
Ko So Young
However, some continued to criticize her even after her apology, saying that it was insufficient.

They criticized the actress for apologizing via an Instagram story that would vanish after 24 hours, and for referring to the National Liberation Day of Korea just as "an important day".
Ko So Young
(Credit= 'kosoyoung_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
