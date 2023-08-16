[SBS Star] Nana Reveals the Story Behind Her Tattoos & Says She Has Been Removing Them

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group After School member/actress Nana said she has been erasing tattoos from her body.Nana guested on the August 14 episode of Jo Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group Urban Zakapa's YouTube show.When Jo Hyun-ah asked what Nana thought were her flaws, Nana could not come up with one.But there was one thing on Jo Hyun-ah's mind.Nana's flaw is asking for trouble, Jo Hyun-ah claimed, making Nana wonder why she thinks that way."Well, you've been removing all your tattoos.", Jo Hyun-ah told Nana.To get tattoos all over one's body and then go through the painful process of getting rid of them is asking for trouble, Jo Hyun-ah added."Why don't you leave the pretty ones?", Jo Hyun-ah asked the actress.Then Nana started explaining why she decided to get rid of the tattoos―because of her mother.She explained, "I've been removing them because my mom carefully asked me to do so, saying that she wants me to see me in 'clean skin' again.""My mom gave her approval when I decided to get tattoos. So I readily said yes when she asked me to remove them. I was like, 'Okay! I can get rid of them. Not a big deal.'."Nana then revealed why she had tattoos in the first place."I was going through hard times when I had them. Getting tattoos was a form of emotional outlet for me, I guess.", said Nana."Somebody might think it's an unsophisticated way to handle a difficult situation. But to me, it was the only way to release my emotions. Getting rid of them is fine with me.""Time had passed, and I became so much better, finally feeling comfortable being myself. I think my mom waited until then to ask me to remove them.", she added."Thinking back now, I feel like an idiot.", Nana remarked.Last September, Nana appeared at the production presentation of the film 'Confession' with tattoos all over her body.Many people wondered whether her tattoos were real and, if so, why she got them.A few days later, in the production presentation for Netflix's series 'Glitch', she revealed that her tattoos were real."My fans wondered why I suddenly appeared with tattoos on me. Maybe I'll explain it to them someday.", she said back then.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)