뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's a Celebrity" DARA Confesses that She Has Recently Started Seeing a Guy
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He's a Celebrity" DARA Confesses that She Has Recently Started Seeing a Guy

Published 2023.08.16 11:12 View Count
[SBS Star] "Hes a Celebrity" DARA Confesses that She Has Recently Started Seeing a Guy
K-pop artist DARA surprised everyone by revealing that she has recently started seeing a guy. 

On August 15 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', DARA made a guest appearance. 

While everyone in the room talked together, one of the hosts Lee Sang Min said to DARA, "I heard that many guys in the Filipino entertainment industry were interested in you when you were active there. And after you made your debut in Korea, a lot of Korean male celebrities asked you out." 

Laughing, DARA replied, "Well, yeah. Back in the day, a large number of male celebrities asked me out. There were too many that I can't even pick a few to tell you." 
DARA
Then, another host Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Is there anyone you are interested in these days?" 

DARA went honest, "I actually do. I've begun seeing someone. How did you know? Could you just tell that I was in the beginning stage of a relationship or something? Is it that easy to tell?", surprising the hosts and other guests. 

She added, "I recently opened my heart to this guy. I flirt with him all the time, because that's how things start, you know. If I sense that he's staring at me, I make eye contact with him for like two seconds." 
DARA
DARA
When asked if she is the kind of person who often expresses her feelings to the person that she is seeing, DARA stated, "I tried to express my feelings to him as much as I can. I like it when he does that to me as well. I text him frequently, and use lots and lots of heart emojis." 

Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Do you say things like, 'I love you, oppa'?", and DARA answered, "Well, he's younger than I am, so no. In fact, I've never said such a thing to any of my exes too, since they were all younger than me." 

Lee Sang Min also got curious about her love life, so he asked, "What I heard was that you've only dated celebrities so far. Is that right?"

DARA responded, "You're right. I don't really have the opportunity to meet people in other industries, so I've only dated guys in the same industry." 
DARA
(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.