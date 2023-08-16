[SBS Star] "He's a Celebrity" DARA Confesses that She Has Recently Started Seeing a Guy

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DARA surprised everyone by revealing that she has recently started seeing a guy.On August 15 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', DARA made a guest appearance.While everyone in the room talked together, one of the hosts Lee Sang Min said to DARA, "I heard that many guys in the Filipino entertainment industry were interested in you when you were active there. And after you made your debut in Korea, a lot of Korean male celebrities asked you out."Laughing, DARA replied, "Well, yeah. Back in the day, a large number of male celebrities asked me out. There were too many that I can't even pick a few to tell you."Then, another host Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Is there anyone you are interested in these days?"DARA went honest, "I actually do. I've begun seeing someone. How did you know? Could you just tell that I was in the beginning stage of a relationship or something? Is it that easy to tell?", surprising the hosts and other guests.She added, "I recently opened my heart to this guy. I flirt with him all the time, because that's how things start, you know. If I sense that he's staring at me, I make eye contact with him for like two seconds."When asked if she is the kind of person who often expresses her feelings to the person that she is seeing, DARA stated, "I tried to express my feelings to him as much as I can. I like it when he does that to me as well. I text him frequently, and use lots and lots of heart emojis."Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Do you say things like, 'I love you, oppa'?", and DARA answered, "Well, he's younger than I am, so no. In fact, I've never said such a thing to any of my exes too, since they were all younger than me."Lee Sang Min also got curious about her love life, so he asked, "What I heard was that you've only dated celebrities so far. Is that right?"DARA responded, "You're right. I don't really have the opportunity to meet people in other industries, so I've only dated guys in the same industry."(Credit= SBS Four Men)(SBS Star)