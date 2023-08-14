[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Leaves a Heartfelt Message to a Fan Suffering from Panic Disorder

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Bo Young's kind words to a fan touched the hearts of many people online.On August 13, a post about Park Bo Young made by one internet user quickly spread around the web.According to the post, Park Bo Young responded to a fan's post on her fan café (online fan community) on August 12.A fan wrote that he/she cannot go to the theater because he/she has panic disorder, the writer said.The most recent film Park Bo Young starred in, 'Concrete Utopia' was released on August 9.The fan expressed how frustrated he/she is about not being able to go see 'Concrete Utopia' in movie theaters due to his/her condition.Snapshots of Park Bo Young's touching responses to the fan's post were included in the post.At 9:51 PM, she wrote, "Please, please make sure to take your medicine! And you should not think that you must recover. Don't be impatient or wonder, 'Why me?'.""Promise me that you'll get treatment on a regular basis and stick to your medication schedule. I'm not sure when 'Concrete Utopia' will be released on VOD (Video on Demand), but I hope you have a chance to watch it. Have a good night.", she added.A few minutes later, the actress continued to leave encouraging comments for the person.She went on, "I also have another project called 'Daily Dose of Sunshine', set to release later this year. It will be available on Netflix, and you should not miss it. I truly hope it brings you even a little consolation, and I mean it! Cheer up!!!!""There's a line in 'Daily Dose of Sunshine' that goes, 'Anyone can experience mental illness. It is like being in a car crash.'. Keep that in mind.", she concluded.After the post was shared, online users wrote many comments praising how warm a person Park Bo Young is.Some of them, who say they also suffer from panic disorder, expressed how reassuring her words are.(Credit= Online Community, BH Entertainment, 'boyoung0212_official' Instagram, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)