[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Has Been Living with His Mother After around 17 Years of Being Apart
Published 2023.08.14 15:16 View Count
Actor Park Hae Jin talked about his parents' divorce, which separated his family when he was young.

On August 13, Park Hae Jin appeared on SBS' television show, 'My Little Old Boy'.

Park Hae Jin went to stardom playing the role of 'Yun Ha-nam' in KBS' 2006 drama, 'Famous Princesses'.

The actor had been on hit dramas like SBS' 'My Love from the Star' and tvN's 'Cheese in the Trap', but he has not been making as many appearances on television shows, and has hardly spoken about his personal life.

However, in his appearance on 'My Little Old Boy' where celebrities come out to display their daily lives, Park Hae Jin unveiled the story of his family.
Park Hae Jin
During the show, Park Hae Jin mentioned that he currently is living with his mother and his older sister's family.

The actor's family had experienced a separation, as it turned out.

"When I was a kid, my parents split up.", he explained.

"I lived with my father and older sister until I was in the third grade of middle school. After that, my sister and I were separated, with one of us living with relatives on my mother's side of the family, and the other with our father's side." 
Park Hae Jin
He was back together with his mother and older sister after some time had passed, the actor said.

"I moved back in with my mother 16~17 years after, and we've been living together ever since. My older sister and her family have been living with us, too."

"I've been living with my sister's 13-year-old kid since the day he/she was born. So, I practically raised my sister's child with her.", Park Hae Jin said, showing the depths of his affection for his family.
Park Hae Jin
When questioned if he finds it difficult to share a house with his family, Park Hae Jin responded that he is okay with it.

"There are some discomforts, to be sure. But it's not like we're stuck with each other 24/7. Plus, our house has two floors. I'm usually on the second floor, while the first floor is other family members' living space. There's a stair connecting the two stories, and my level has its own entrance."
Park Hae Jin
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)
