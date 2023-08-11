뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Sung Woong Shares How Im Ji Yeon Impressed Him on Site of Their Drama
Published 2023.08.11
Actor Park Sung Woong talked about being impressed by actress Im Ji Yeon on site of their drama. 

In the afternoon of August 10, a press conference for SBS' new drama 'The Killing Vote' took place, where the director Park Shin-woo and leads Im Ji Yeon, Park Sung Woong and Park Hae Jin attended. 

During the press conference, the four shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories.

While speaking about the casting process, the director said, "Im Ji Yeon has always been my 'sole pick' for the project." 

He explained that he was determined to cast her for three years, even before she gained much more fame as the most-hated weather forecaster 'Park Yeon-jin' in Netflix's mega-hit series 'The Glory'. 

When the host asked Im Ji Yeon if she knew about this, Im Ji Yeon shyly stated, "Yeah, I was aware of it. Everyone kept mentioning that to me throughout the shooting of the drama, so..." 
The Killing Vote
After that, Park Sung Woong revealed his experience of working with Im Ji Yeon, "Ji Yeon's character 'Joo Hyeon' is part of the police cyber crime investigation unit, so she had a lot of lines to memorize, like A LOT. For many of the scenes, she had to give a detailed explanation to us. But she never once made a mistake." 

He continued, "What was even more impressive was that Ji Yeon didn't bring her script to our shootings, because she had already memorized all her lines.", which made all the reporters go, "Wow."

Watching everyone admiring Im Ji Yeon's incredible memory, the actor jokingly added, "But because she didn't bring her own script with her, she would borrow ours sometimes." 

Im Ji Yeon laughed and admitted that there were times when she was not sure about some lines, and that was why she took a look at their script. 
The Killing Vote
'The Killing Vote' is about tracking an unidentified individual who conducts a national death penalty vote for malicious criminals and executes the death penalty. 

The first episode of the drama was unveiled at 9PM KST on August 10. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
