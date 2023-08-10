[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Shares Why He Decided to Marry Lee Min-jung 10 Years Ago

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Byung Hun revealed why he decided to marry his wife actress Lee Min-jung.On August 9 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Byung Hun made a guest appearance.While on the topic of family, the host Yu Jae Seok asked Lee Byung Hun, "How is Min-jung? Is she well?"Lee Byung Hun answered, "Yes, she's well. She told me that she was going to watch me on this show in a very detailed manner. She was like, 'I'm going to see how many seconds you used to tell them all good things about me. I'll be recording time, okay?' So, I'm going to have to speak slower when that time comes."When asked to start it, Lee Byung Hun slowly said, "Not only is Min-jung an amazing cook, but she is also a great mother. She plays golf well. Her attitude is really easy-going. I believe she's overall an incredible person.""In addition to all that, she is funny. She makes me laugh very much. When I told people around me that I was going to marry Min-jung, a lot of them asked, 'What part of her do you find so attractive that you want to marry her?'. I told them, 'She's hilarious. I often smile and laugh thanks to her.'"Then, Lee Byung Hun described their married life, "I'm a certified barista. I make Min-jung a cup of coffee every morning, even at times I have a terrible hangover. 'I want coffee' is something that she most-frequently says, whereas it is 'I'm hungry' for me."He continued, "On days that I don't have work, I tend to just stay in, watching a movie in my comfortable homewear or something. If I have seven days off, I will not go out on any of those days. That's what 'my world' pretty much looks like outside of work. Min-jung finds that fascinating. She's always like, 'How is it possible to stay home without going anywhere for that long?'"But even when he is completely occupied watching a movie at home on his day-off, Lee Byung Hun says he keeps his ears open for Lee Min-jung."As soon as I hear her call me, I jump up from the couch in surprise. I usually lose my focus when she goes on for too long. But when she calls me like that, I immediately get out of my 'movie zone' and run to her."Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min-jung married each other in August 2013.In less than two years after their marriage, Lee Min-jung gave birth to their first child 'Jun-hoo' in March 2015.It was recently reported that they are expecting their second child.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)