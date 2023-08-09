[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Recalls His TV Show Blind Date with Shin Bong-sun Before His Debut

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun remembered his pre-debut time when he appeared on a television show as a blind date for comedian Shin Bong-sun.Park Seo Jun guested on the August 8 broadcast of MBC FM4U's radio show, hosted by comedian Kim Shin-young.Back in 2007, MBC's television show 'Infinite Girls' aired an episode where the members had a blind date with college students.'Infinite Girls' members including Shin Bong-sun waited in line, giddy with excitement to find out who their blind date would be.Then, a college student Park Yong-kyu (Park Seo Jun's actual name) came in, all tall and handsome.It was when he was still a college student majoring in theater.Shin Bong-sun, his date for the day, cheered with joy as soon as she saw him.They had a great time together as they sang, danced, and played a game as a team.Shin Bong-sun once brought up the memory, ten years later on another television show.The comedian claimed that for a while, she did not know that actor Park Seo Jun was her past date on the show."My friend called me, expressing how envious she is that I was on the show with Park Seo Jun.", she said, adding that she actually never got to meet the actor after the show."I'm so happy for your success. Next time you hold a fan meet-up, I'll host the event for you.", she talked to the camera, leaving a video message for Park Seo Jun.Back in 2023, during the radio show: a listener sent the show a text, asking Park Seo Jun something."One listener asked, 'I've seen Shin Bong-sun on television saying that she had met you on 'Infinite Girls' before your debut. Do you remember that, Park Seo Jun?'.", Kim Shin-young read it aloud."I was in… Probably the first episode of the show.", Park Seo Jun recalled."So, would you leave a voice mail for Shin Bong-sun?", the host asked.A mellow tune was played, and the actor began recording a heartfelt message for his blind date from 16 years ago."I remember it all so clearly. Back then, I was amazed by your dedication and hard work, even though I had no idea how the industry worked then. I remember telling you that if I made my debut, I would like to see you again.", said Park Seo Jun.He resumed, "I didn't have the chance to see you again, yet. But I still remember what you were like back then. Whenever the memory comes back to me, it makes me think, 'She would still be hard working as she did back then.'. It makes me treasure the memory."(Credit= 'MBC every1' 'Mhz 므흐즈' YouTube)(SBS Star)