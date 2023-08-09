[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Tells His Recent Act of Sucking the Air Out of the Room with Youngsters

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Byung Hun talked about the recent moment when he completely sucked the air out of the room with youngsters.On August 9, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' shared part of Lee Byung Hun's talk with their hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho from the show's next episode that is scheduled to air later on the day.In this footage, Yu Jae Seok asked Lee Byung Hun about his recent gathering with his agency actors and staff members, which was previously revealed that he paid."Is it correct that going to noraebang (singing room) was one of the activities you guys did at the gathering? I heard that you sang an unexpected song then. Did you really sing 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra? That's a kind of song one would sing before they retire though!"Lee Byung Hun laughed hard, then explained what happened on that day when they went to noraebang together, "Okay, basically... I was at noraebang with them, just enjoying the vibe in my seat. They were super energetic and stuff. At that time, I couldn't stop thinking, 'Wow, so this is how youngsters nowadays have fun! This is interesting!'"He continued, "Right then, they passed me the microphone out of nowhere. I was far from being ready, you know. So, the only song I could think of in that second was 'My Way'. And... I totally ruined the mood with it. It happened so quickly, as if I had extinguished the fire with the best fire extinguisher in the world.", then shook with laughter.He laughingly went on, "After I sang 'My Way', nobody looked at me; I think they purposely avoided making eye contact with me. They pretended like I wasn't even there. Instead of feeling bitter about it, I thought to myself, 'Okay, this probably works better for me anyway, with them not bothering me. I don't have to sing another song, so it's all good.'"Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho could not stop laughing as they listened to his story, to the point that they were unable to make any comments or ask questions about it, so Lee Byung Hun just carried on himself."It turned out... Everyone used my singing time as an intermission. Some went to use the restroom, others went to grab something to eat or drink; they had gotten things done during that time. All of them returned as soon as I was done singing 'My Way'. Well... At least, I was good use there.", making the two hosts laugh uncontrollably.Once Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho calmed themselves down, they said to Lee Byung Hun, "You're seriously hilarious, Byung Hun! You do know that a lot of people in the industry always go on about how funny you are, right?"Chuckling, Lee Byung Hun commented, "To be honest though, I want to be this actor with a mysterious image, but... I'm not sure if that's possible now."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)