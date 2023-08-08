[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Criticized for Having a Female Staff Hold Script for Him; She Was His Stylist

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun has been under fire since a video of a female staff worker holding a script for him in the 'Yumi's Cells' filming site went viral, and it has now revealed who the staff person in the clip was.On August 8, news portal OSEN identified the crew member next to the actor in the problematic behind-the-scenes video from the first season of TVING's drama, 'Yumi's Cells'.Ahn Bo Hyun and JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK went public with their relationship on August 3.After the news broke, Ahn Bo Hyun received a lot of attention, which led to the resurfacing of the actor's two-years-ago video.It was a behind-the-scenes video of the first season of 'Yumi's Cells', in which the actor starred.In a video posted on October 3 of 2021, Ahn Bo Hyun was reading the script in the back while actress Kim Go-eun spoke to the camera.What caught online users' eyes was that he had someone else handle the script for him; a female staff member was standing next to him, holding the script.While the actor read the script she was holding for him in one hand, the staff stared into the screen of the phone she held in the other, as if she is used to the whole situation.The video rapidly went viral; after watching it, some people criticized Ahn Bo Hyun for his behavior."Can't he even hold his script? It's appalling.", "I get it when actors have their hair and makeup done by staff members. But making another person hold a script for you? That's ridiculous.", some commented.Others, though, felt it was unfair to criticize the actor after watching only a part of the video without context.Meanwhile, OSEN reported today that the staff person holding the script for Ahn Bo Hyun in the video was his stylist.Her occupation was checked since she is a woman; male stars usually have male managers, and if a star has someone do the chores for them, such as holding their script, the individual is most likely their manager.Because Ahn Bo Hyun having the "young female" staff member hold the script for him was part of the controversy, the news portal claimed it was important to find out what her role was in Ahn Bo Hyun's crew.The woman is said to have joined Ahn Bo Hyun's on-site styling team in 2021 when he shot the first season of 'Yumi's Cells'.According to the drama's production team, she worked for the actor until his 2022 drama, tvN's 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'.(Credit= 'TVING' YouTube, 'bohyunahn' Instagram)(SBS Star)