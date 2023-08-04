[SBS Star] "You Really Shouldn't" Han So-hee Reacts to a Fan Wishing to Be Skinny Like Her

이미지 확대하기

언니처럼 마르려면 어떻게 해야 하냐는

팬의 질문에 한소희의 대답..

저처럼 마르면 안돼요 pic.twitter.com/S88HSojxJt — be (@mylikingzip) August 4, 2023

Actress Han So-hee was concerned about a fan who said they want to be as thin as she is.On August 4, Han So-hee went live on Instagram.The actress said she decided to do a live broadcast to answer her fans' questions about her."It's been years since I last did a live broadcast, I think.", she noted.Han So-hee spilled some personal details about herself during the live broadcast that her fans would have never known otherwise.Some minor facts about her life were shared, such as, "I had replaced all my furniture with colorful ones, and then recently changed my mind again. So, I've started switching everything to white pieces. Though I enjoy colorful things, I found them rather chaotic in my home. That's why I've returned to an all-white aesthetic."Han So-hee also talked about what is going on in her professional life."Actor Park Seo Jun and I have been filming Netflix's series, 'Gyeongseong Creature'. Everyone is giving it their best, so please wait for us."She also shared, "I have a photoshoot scheduled for next week, but I'm dying to eat some snacks. I know that if I can avoid sweets, I'll be able to lose weight in a healthy way, but I can't stop thinking about having them."Then a fan commented, asking what they should do to be skinny like Han So-hee.After reading the comment, the actress became visibly concerned."'How can I be skinny like you?', you asked. You shouldn't try to be skinny like me. Please, keep yourself healthy.", she strongly said."I lose weight because my job is mostly about showing my appearance. If things were different, I wouldn't be trying to lose weight as long as I'm healthy."The actress went on, "Skinny or fat, there should not be an idealized size that is considered beautiful.""Of course, it would be great if your body were the exact size for all the clothes you wanted to wear. But please, don't sacrifice your health to get there. It's just not worth it.""I've been losing weight because I look fatter on screen. But you should know, skinny does not equal pretty. Being healthy is pretty.", Han So-hee added.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)