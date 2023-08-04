뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HyunA Opens Up about Her Loneliness as a Sunbae K-pop Artist at Music Shows
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HyunA Opens Up about Her Loneliness as a Sunbae K-pop Artist at Music Shows

Published 2023.08.04 15:33 View Count
[SBS Star] HyunA Opens Up about Her Loneliness as a Sunbae K-pop Artist at Music Shows
K-pop artist HyunA talked about the loneliness she feels backstage at music shows among the hoobae K-pop stars.

On the August 3 episode of tvN's television show, 'Dancing Queens on the Road' had a concert.

HyunA arrived in the backstage waiting room; she came as a guest to perform on singer Uhm Junghwa's stage.

Uhm Junghwa and another singer, Lee Hyo-ri, greeted HyunA as she came in.
HyunA
Lee Hyo-ri saw HyunA and exclaimed that she still looked like a baby.

"It's because I'm not wearing makeup now.", HyunA shyly replied.

Lee Hyo-ri asked, "How old are you?", and HyunA said that she is now 32 (Korean age).

When HyunA revealed that it had been 17 years since she debuted, it took Lee Hyo-ri aback.

"You have 17 years of experience in show business and are still only 32!", Lee Hyo-ri cried.
HyunA
HyunA then opened up about how she feels at music shows backstages these days, now that she is a sunbae to many K-pop stars.

"When I go to a broadcaster for a music show… A lot of other K-pop stars are really young. They are about half my age.", said HyunA.

She continued, "No one comes up to me friendly."
HyunA
After more than twenty years in the industry, Lee Hyo-ri was no stranger to those feelings.

Now that her hoobae HyunA got to feel what it felt like to be a sunbae, Lee Hyo-ri started teasing her.

"You weren't so friendly to me in the past whenever we met at music shows backstage, remember?", she jokingly told HyunA, saying that HyunA must have been that way since Lee Hyo-ri was too big a sunbae for her.

Then Lee Hyo-ri added, "Now you know how I felt back then, right? Being left out, alone in the waiting room."
HyunA
Uhm Junghwa next to them recalled how Lee Hyo-ri came to her in the past with similar worries.

She told HyunA, "Lee Hyo-ri came to me with the exact same thoughts when she was the same age as you."

Lee Hyo-ri cut the jokes and cheered HyunA up as a sunbae.

"In fact, I was at the top of my career when I was thirty. You can do it, too.",  she said.
HyunA
(Credit= tvN Dancing Queens on the Road)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.