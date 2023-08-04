[SBS Star] HyunA Opens Up about Her Loneliness as a Sunbae K-pop Artist at Music Shows

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA talked about the loneliness she feels backstage at music shows among the hoobae K-pop stars.On the August 3 episode of tvN's television show, 'Dancing Queens on the Road' had a concert.HyunA arrived in the backstage waiting room; she came as a guest to perform on singer Uhm Junghwa's stage.Uhm Junghwa and another singer, Lee Hyo-ri, greeted HyunA as she came in.Lee Hyo-ri saw HyunA and exclaimed that she still looked like a baby."It's because I'm not wearing makeup now.", HyunA shyly replied.Lee Hyo-ri asked, "How old are you?", and HyunA said that she is now 32 (Korean age).When HyunA revealed that it had been 17 years since she debuted, it took Lee Hyo-ri aback."You have 17 years of experience in show business and are still only 32!", Lee Hyo-ri cried.HyunA then opened up about how she feels at music shows backstages these days, now that she is a sunbae to many K-pop stars."When I go to a broadcaster for a music show… A lot of other K-pop stars are really young. They are about half my age.", said HyunA.She continued, "No one comes up to me friendly."After more than twenty years in the industry, Lee Hyo-ri was no stranger to those feelings.Now that her hoobae HyunA got to feel what it felt like to be a sunbae, Lee Hyo-ri started teasing her."You weren't so friendly to me in the past whenever we met at music shows backstage, remember?", she jokingly told HyunA, saying that HyunA must have been that way since Lee Hyo-ri was too big a sunbae for her.Then Lee Hyo-ri added, "Now you know how I felt back then, right? Being left out, alone in the waiting room."Uhm Junghwa next to them recalled how Lee Hyo-ri came to her in the past with similar worries.She told HyunA, "Lee Hyo-ri came to me with the exact same thoughts when she was the same age as you."Lee Hyo-ri cut the jokes and cheered HyunA up as a sunbae."In fact, I was at the top of my career when I was thirty. You can do it, too.", she said.(Credit= tvN Dancing Queens on the Road)(SBS Star)