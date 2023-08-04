[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Spotted Jun Ji Hyun Fangirling in Manchester City FC's YouTube Video

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jun Ji Hyun went to see Manchester City FC's game in Seoul and was featured on the club's YouTube video.On August 3, the English professional football team, Manchester City FC released a behind-the-scenes video on their official YouTube channel.The video documented the players' recent visit to Seoul, Korea.The YouTube video featured highlights of their Seoul visit: their arrival at the airport with an enthusiastic cheer from the fans, JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK interviewing one of the players, Erling Braut Håland, and their match against a Spanish professional football club, Atlético Madrid.On July 30, Manchester City FC played an exhibition game against Atlético Madrid.A massive crowd flocked to Seoul World Cup Stadium to see the match that day.Some of the crowds at the stadium were seen on camera requesting autographs from the players after the match.And one of them was Jun Ji Hyun, wearing sunglasses and a big black hat.She gave a high-pitched, "Yay! Thank you!", after receiving an autograph on a jersey from a player.The actress seemed very excited until the following second when she saw the camera.Jun Ji Hyun buried her face immediately in the autographed jersey and cried out, "God! They snapped my picture!"Her husband was spotted too, standing next to her, smiling.After the video was uploaded to Manchester City FC's YouTube channel, some online users recognized Jun Ji Hyun in it.The clip was shared and appreciated over the internet.The whole situation, especially with Jun Ji Hyun wearing sunglasses, reminded some people of a character she played in a certain drama.In SBS' drama, 'My Love from the Star', Jun Ji Hyun played 'Cheon Song-yi', a famous actress who frequently wore sunglasses throughout the drama.Some online users commented, "She is literally 'Cheon Song-yi' in real life!", "Jun Ji Hyun is so cute."(Credit= 'Man City' 'SBS Now / SBS 공식 채널' YouTube)(SBS Star)