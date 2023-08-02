뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong Reveals the Unexpected Effect of 'The Uncanny Counter' Tracksuit on Her
Published 2023.08.02
[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong Reveals the Unexpected Effect of The Uncanny Counter Tracksuit on Her
Singer/actress Kim Sejeong talked about the unexpected effect of starring in 'The Uncanny Counter'.

On July 31, Kim Sejeong and actor Kang Ki Young discussed their most recent work, OCN's series, 'The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch' on a YouTube show hosted by Jo Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA.

The first season of 'The Uncanny Counter' was successfully wrapped up in 2021.

And on July 29, the second season of the series, 'The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch' started.

Kim Sejeong plays 'Do Ha-na', one of the 'counters' in the drama who look for and fight against evil spirits who prey on humans.

The 'counters' have some defining characteristics: superhuman strength, supernatural ability, and matching red tracksuits.

When the host asked the guests if they had to wear extraordinary outfits in the supernatural drama, Kim Sejeong could not wait to talk about it.

"We wore tracksuits, and it is worse than anything.", Kim Sejeong exclaimed.
Kim Sejeong
"When starring in other dramas, I can check if I need to lose weight by how the outfits fit. If the zipper gets tighter, that is the sign that I need to watch the weight."

Kim Sejeong stated she could not apply the precautionary measure in 'The Uncanny Counter' series, because of the tracksuits she wore in it.

The actress claimed that the elastic waistband in the pants allowed her to eat more without feeling guilty.

"And the fact that I've put on weight is hardly noticeable in the drama. My hair is constantly flying in the wind, and I'm always covered in blood, so nobody can tell.", she joyfully added.

The actress spilled out the slimming trick that she used on set.

"When filming the scenes where I get covered in blood, I intentionally put the blood around my jawline.", she said.
Kim Sejeong
There was another reason the actress put on weight filming 'The Uncanny Counter' series, she said.

"People assume I lost a lot of weight doing the action scenes, but I didn't. Because shooting such scenes is hard, I found myself eating a lot more than usual."

Kim Sejeong noted that her face may appear slightly different in several moments of the series due to her weight gain.

"For example, there's a scene where my face looks different the moment I get into the elevator and get out of it."

She further explained, "We filmed the sequence in the elevator on set, then coming out of it was done at a different location outside. The scenes of me getting on and off the elevator were shot at separate times. Me coming out of the elevator was filmed a week after the filming of getting into it, and I gained some weight during the time."

Jo Hyun-ah and Kang Ki Young both laughed uncontrollably at her hilarious confession.

"So, there's a scene where you gain weight in just a split second?", Kang Ki Young asked with uncontrollable laughter.
Kim Sejeong
(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤', 'tvN drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
