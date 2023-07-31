[SBS Star] "I've Learned a Lot" D.O. Thanks His Friend Zo In Sung for the Positive Influence He Gave

이미지 확대하기

Actor/K-pop boy group EXO member D.O. thanked his friend, actor Zo In Sung, for the positive influence he gave.In an interview published on July 31, D.O. discussed his upcoming film 'The Moon'.D.O. is known to be friends with Zo In Sung for years.'The Moon' is scheduled for release on August 2, barely a week after his friend Zo In Sung's latest work 'Smugglers' came out on July 26.During the interview, D.O. talked about what he and Zo In Sung thought about the situation."Zo In Sung and I text each other all the time, and we encourage one another a lot through it. We did say stuff like, 'How come both of our movies are set to be released at around the same period?'. Our hope is for both of our films to do well. 'Let's just make it a success, the two of us.', is what we always tell each other. We promised to check out each other's movies and talk about them."D.O. debuted in 2012 as an EXO member and then in 2014 as an actor.After years of career in show business, D.O. claims he settled on one straightforward career goal."My goal is to do this job for the rest of my life, to do it healthy and as long as possible.", he said, "On singing or acting, that is my goal."Being an actor and a K-pop boy group member, D.O. says he had learned something."People say that I'm composed, and I think I've learned to become that way as I live. It is really difficult if you get easily swayed, physically or emotionally. I think I've instinctively become not to be bothered much, since doing both the acting and singing job made me so busy. After many, 'This is tough, I shouldn't be doing it like this.', I came to find the proper frame of mind."Recently, Zo In Sung mentioned D.O. on a YouTube show, remarking on how calm he seemed to be even when his work fails to be popular.However, D.O. says he became that way thanks to his friends, including Zo In Sung."I was positively influenced by close actor friends. My attitude that Zo In Sung mentioned is what I learned from my friends, especially from Zo In Sung himself.", D.O. said.He went on, "That's how all those friends are. They have simple and stable minds. I didn't use to be this way before we met. I used to be the one who gets easily swayed and suffers from the influence of outside events.""They told me things like, 'You don't have to think that way'. And I think their bits of advice are gradually toughening my delicate mind."(Credit= SM Entertainment, IOK Company, '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)