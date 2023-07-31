뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ROSE Dances In Some Spectacular Denim After Losing a Bet to the BLACKPINK Girls?
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK showed the cutest dancing move ever.

After performing in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 29 and 30, three members of BLACKPINK―JENNIE, JISOO, and ROSÉ―returned to Korea on July 31.

They landed at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center and met the fans and reporters who had been waiting for them outside.

JENNIE and JISOO were the first to come out, waving to the cameras.

Behind them, ROSÉ emerged, her head dropped as she shyly waved her hand.
ROSE
The singer has recently been showing chic outfits, but she showed a different style this time.

ROSÉ wore a pair of loose jeans that had four plushies sewn onto them.

Those stuffed animals were the official merchandise for the group's ongoing world concert tour, BORN PINK World Tour.

Each of the four character plush dolls represents the BLACKPINK members.
ROSE
Yet, her pants were not the most adorable thing that ROSÉ showed on her arrival.

ROSÉ nervously stood still for a minute before the crowd, while JENNIE and JISOO stepped aside and went into spectator mode.

Then, ROSÉ unveiled what she had prepared.

She started making slow, controlled motions with her arm and legs, likely doing the "robot dance"; a popular dance style in which human dancers mimic artificial movements.

The performance only lasted a few seconds before she became too embarrassed to keep going on.

JENNIE and JISOO next to her gave a big applause.

ROSÉ bowed to the press and gave a swirl to show off her cute pants once more.
 
The plushies swayed with every movement the BLACKPINK member made, creating a hilarious scene.

On her way to the car, ROSÉ did the "robot dance" one last time while the other members cheered her on.

She hopped in the car, and the plushies on her pants went with her.

A few hours after her little performance, ROSÉ posted a picture of the plushies-covered jeans on her Instagram story.
ROSE
Then, the singer soon did a live broadcast on the K-pop artist-to-fan communication platform, Weverse.

Those who claim to have watched the live broadcast say that the singer explained why she wore the pants.

According to them, she had lost a bet with the BLACKPINK members and had to wear them as a punishment.
ROSE
(Credit= 'firstlove_rose' 'record211' '11021997_TH' 'lejend116' Twitter, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
