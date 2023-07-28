뉴스
[SBS Star] '4-Year Secret Couple' Ex MBLAQ Proposes to Disbanded gugudan MIMI on Air
[SBS Star] '4-Year Secret Couple' Ex MBLAQ Proposes to Disbanded gugudan MIMI on Air

[SBS Star] 4-Year Secret Couple Ex MBLAQ Proposes to Disbanded gugudan MIMI on Air
K-pop boy group MBLAQ's former member Thunder proposed to his 4-year girlfriend disbanded girl group gugudan's member MIMI. 

On July 27 episode of KBS' television show 'Second House 2', Thunder and MIMI joined the hosts actor couple Choi Su Jong and Ha Hee Ra. 

At the end of the day of exploring the peaceful countryside, double-dating, the two couples started cooking dinner once they returned to their accommodation. 

When MIMI and Ha Hee Ra seemed occupied with getting dinner ready, Choi Su Jong quietly called Thunder to another room and made a suggestion that made Thunder instantly smile. 

Choi Su Jong suggested they prepare something special for MIMI since Thunder had not proposed to her yet, adding, "We don't have much time, so we must begin now. Our mission is to melt MIMI's heart. Let's really make that happen. Shall we get it started then?!" 
Second House 2
After Thunder and Choi Su Jong decorated the place with pretty lights, Thunder made a compilation video of their 4-year relationship with each other. 

They then asked MIMI and Ha Hee Ra to come out to the porch, where they had beautifully decorated. 

MIMI sat on the chair in front of a large screen, and Thunder played the video he made. 

As MIMI watched the video, she became emotional and ended up crying. 
Second House 2
Then, Thunder grabbed a microphone and sang for her; he sang 'Me After You' by singer Paul Kim, which is one of the most popular romantic songs nowadays. 

Once he was finished singing the song, Thunder said to MIMI, "I hope my heart reached yours. I love you so much. Let's get married." 

MIMI nodded, and Thunder gave her a hug, then they shared a kiss. 

Watching their sweet moment made Choi Su Jong and Ha Hee Ra all red-eyed. 
Second House 2
Second House 2
It was only about two weeks ago that Thunder and MIMI made their 4-year romance public. 

At that time, they revealed that they are planning to get married soon. 

(Credit= KBS Second House 2) 

(SBS Star) 
