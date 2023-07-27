뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Moon-bok Says He Has Been Making a Living from Doing Manual Work
Published 2023.07.27
K-pop artist Jang Moon-bok gave an update on his life through a popular YouTube channel.

On July 25, Jang Moon-bok's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 

During his interview, Jang Moon-bok told the interviewer what he had been up to lately when asked about his long hiatus. 

Jang Moon-bok said, "I've mainly been making a living from doing manual work. I don't work at one particular place. I do the work at different places when I'm needed. I've worked at a construction site and distribution center. I sometimes go and fix things at homes, shops or buildings as well." 

"I found the work at the distribution center the hardest, because it requires a lot of strength and energy throughout the day. You're constantly moving heavy boxes, so... You have to eat a lot when you work there. As soon as I get home after my full day at the distribution center, I always collapse on the floor. I usually don't even have the energy to drag myself to my bed.", he added. 
Jang Moon-bok
Then, Jang Moon-bok revealed why he went into doing such physically-demanding work, "I had to make money, but I don't have any license or certificate. Manual work was the only thing I could do. But there is something I love about manual work. It's daywork, so I get paid at the end of the day. I don't ever have to worry about not getting paid on time or anything like that." 

He continued, "When I tell people that this is what I'm up to these days, they don't tend to look at me in the same way. They didn't seem to think highly of my current job. Personally though, I'm not ashamed of the work I do. A lot of people in this world do manual work so that they can simply cover their cost of living. What we need is a word of support from people around us, not criticism." 
Jang Moon-bok
But it turned out there was another type of work he does; Jang Moon-bok explained that he recently started giving lectures at universities to students who wish to enter the entertainment industry. 

"As you know, my time in the industry was very rocky. So, I wanted to help those that wanting to be part of the entertainment industry by giving them some advice. I want to be a person who spreads joy." 
 

Jang Moon-bok made his first television appearance on Mnet's talent show 'Superstar K2' in 2010. At that time, he gained attention for his unique way of rapping. 

Then in 2017, he joined Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'. He did not make it to the finals, but after wrapping up the show, he did make debut as a member of boy group 'LIMITLESS' in 2019.

But in 2020, Jang Moon-bok's ex-girlfriend exposed his private life on a popular online community, claiming that he used her for sexual intercourse and cheated on her with multiple women. Following the controversy, he left LIMITLESS. 

(Credit= '근황올림픽' YouTube, Mnet Superstar K, Produce 101 Season 2) 

(SBS Star) 
