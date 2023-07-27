뉴스
[SBS Star] Namkoong Min Shares He Was Mistreated During Shoots in His Early Debut Days
Published 2023.07.27 16:14 View Count
Actor Namkoong Min spoke about his early debut days when he was mistreated during shoots. 

On July 26 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Nam Koongmin made a guest appearance. 

While Namkoong Min and the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho had a fun conversation where they discussed their earlier times in the industry, Yu Jae Seok curiously asked Namkoong Min what it was like for him back then. 

Namkoong Min answered, "Things then were the exact opposite of the way things are now. First of all, I wasn't the lead. I played an extra or minor character for like 15 years after I debuted. I loved acting, but I was horrible at it, like HORRIBLE.", then laughed. 
He continued, "I was often mistreated during shoots, not just for my bad acting, but for every bad thing that happened on site. Whenever I made a mistake with my lines, I apologized loud and clear three times in a row. I think that made it easier for them to turn me into a target. From one point, I would get blamed for everything." 

"For instance, I was acting, and a gust of strong wind suddenly caused a light stand to fall. Even though it wasn't my fault, some production team members were like, 'Hey! What are you doing? Are you out of your mind?!' Then, they started swearing at me for it. I didn't touch the light stand or anything, you know. I often had to apologize for things that I didn't do.", he added. 
But Namkoong Min explained that he did not get hurt by their words, "I knew that I wasn't a good actor. I wasn't good at all; I had a long way to go. That's probably why their mistreatment didn't bother me." 

Clenching his fist, he jokingly stated, "If anyone in the present day would say something to me like that when I had done nothing, I would..." 

His 'honesty' made Yu Jae Seok laugh and go, "I understand. You've suppressed a lot of anger in the past, so..."  

Namkoong Min wrapped up his early debut story by commenting, "When I see those actors who aren't very skilled yet, I get reminded of myself from that time. I still remember all the people who were nice to me then." 
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
