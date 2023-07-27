[SBS Star] Lee Sang Woo Reveals Kim So Yeon's Cute Nickname that He Saved In His Phone

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Sang Woo showed affection for his wife of seven years, actress Kim So Yeon.The July 26 episode of CHANNEL A's television show 'Men's Life These Days; Groom's Class' featured Lee Sang Woo and actor Song Jae-hee throwing a bachelor party for actor Shim Hyung-tak, soon to be married.In the episode, Lee Sang Woo showed his love for Kim So Yeon, whom he married in 2017.The friends gathered at Shim Hyung-tak's place and began blowing up balloons for his party."I've never planned this kind of special event, not even for Kim So Yeon.", Lee Sang Woo said."You haven't? Even when you proposed to your wife?", Shim Hyung-tak asked.Lee Sang Woo explained that they had reached an understanding that they did not need a special event; since every day together is special."We naturally felt that way.", he added.Song Jae-hee nodded, saying that Kim So Yeon seemed genuinely happy when with Lee Sang Woo, even though he did nothing special for her.However, even for the loving couple, lovers' quarrels were inevitable.Lee Sang Woo revealed how he deals with the situation when things with Kim So Yeon are rocky."We do have fights now and then. I usually go to the gym right before a fight starts."He explained, "I think it's better to have time to cool down and restart the conversation when things get too emotional.", adding that he goes to a gym during this time."So, the more muscular I get, our relationship is…", Lee Sang Woo joked."In other words, I gain some weight when we are on good terms.", he added.After listening to his words, Song Jae-hee exclaimed, "Hey, you are in great shape right now!"Lee Sang Woo quickly replied, "No, I'm not! I've gained some extra weight.", implying how great things are between him and Kim So Yeon.The three friends had a good time and decided to have more fun by making a bet: whoever their partner calls back first would win.They all called their wives and girlfriends, only to immediately hang up and wait for them to return the call.A few minutes later, one of the phones finally rang, and it was Lee Sang Woo's."'Belle'? Who is that?", Song Jae-hee said looking at the caller's name."'Belle' is Kim So Yeon.", Lee Sang Woo stated, explaining that he saved her name in his phone as 'Belle', like the character of the fairy tale, 'Beauty and the Beast'.Lee Sang Woo answered the phone with glee, knowing he had won the wager.(Credit= CHANNEL A Men's Life These Days; Groom's Class, 'sysysy1102' Instagram)(SBS Star)