[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Fires Back at Haters Telling Him to Stop Doing 'Drunk' Live

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS fired back at haters who told him to stop going on live when he was not sober.On July 22, JUNGKOOK went live on WeVerse following his successful performance for BBC's talk show 'The One Show' in London, the United Kingdom.He must have been exhausted having just performed outdoors in the heat, but it seemed like he still wanted to interact with ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).JUNGKOOK said, "Since I've officially wrapped up all my schedule here, I've decided to go live. After 'The One Show', I grabbed some food and drinks with the show's staff. I'm drunk right now, but don't worry. Being drunk isn't going to stop me from talking to you guys. I'm just going to keep talking even if I make mistakes. That's how much I care about you."As he spotted comments repeatedly asking him if he was really drunk, he replied, "Yes, I'm drunk. It's most likely the reason I'm quickly moving from one subject to another. But even if I wasn't drunk, I probably would've had the same kind of conversation with ARMY."Then, JUNGKOOK saw some comments telling him not to go live while drunk and gave his honest response to those comments."I thought I'd get comments like this. I'm sure there are more people out there who would criticize me for going live after having drinks. But so what...? It's not like you don't drink. Don't you talk about this and that when you're drunk as well?", he resumed after chuckling a little, "You know what? Just carry on doing what you're doing: keep blabbering on.""I want to take great care of everyone who likes and supports me. I'm going to treat them well no matter what. I've said this in an interview before. So, don't tell me what to do. I'm going to live this way, and it's none of your business.", he added.The K-pop star concluded by saying, "If you don't like me and will continue to talk like that, then just live like that. I'll continue to live in this manner, okay?"After that, JUNGKOOK simply ignored similar comments and kept going with his live for over an hour.(Credit= WeVerse)(SBS Star)