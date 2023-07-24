뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Didn't Really Buy Me One" Yu Jae Seok Promised to Buy TV for SEHUN & Never Did?
[SBS Star] "He Didn't Really Buy Me One" Yu Jae Seok Promised to Buy TV for SEHUN & Never Did?

Published 2023.07.24
[SBS Star] "He Didnt Really Buy Me One" Yu Jae Seok Promised to Buy TV for SEHUN & Never Did?
SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO shared a great housewarming gift that entertainer Yu Jae Seok had given him.

SEHUN and SUHO of EXO appeared on the July 23 episode of Hwang Kwang Hee, another boy group ZE:A member's YouTube show.

On July 10, EXO made its long-awaited comeback.

"Many people had been waiting for EXO's return, and I was one of them. How have the two of you been doing lately?", Hwang Kwang Hee asked SUHO and SEHUN.

SUHO remarked, "It took us a long time to get ready for this comeback. For my part, I had been playing the role of 'Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart' in the musical 'Mozart'!"

And about SEHUN, SUHO claimed that he became funnier after working on a television show with Yu Jae Seok.
SEHUN
SEHUN and Yu Jae Seok have co-starred in all three seasons of Netflix's television show, 'Busted!'.

"I've heard that Yu Jae Seok bought a television for only him among the show's cast members.", said Hwang Kwang Hee, and SEHUN confirmed that it is true.

"In the middle of filming an episode, I told Yu Jae Seok that I will be moving to a new place. He asked me whether I had bought a television, and I told him, 'Not yet.' Then he said, 'Do not buy it. I'll get you one as a present.'."

When Hwang Kwang Hee heard this, he exclaimed, "Really?", before asking, "Was the television actually delivered to your house?"

"Well, he didn't really buy me one.", SEHUN stated.
SEHUN
According to SEHUN, him and Yu Jae Seok talked about it again when the two ran into one another on the set of a different television show.

"We came across in the men's room. 'SEHUN, Seriously, don't buy a television.', Yu Jae Seok said, 'I'll buy you one, okay?'. But I told him not to, because it would be enough if he just lets me keep bringing this story up whenever I'm on television. I insisted over and over that he should not buy me one."

However, SEHUN said that Yu Jae Seok simply would not take 'no' for an answer.
 
"The next day, he gave me money to buy a television. He just called me over and handed me the cash."
SEHUN
SEHUN said that he immediately refused, but Yu Jae Seok was persistent.

"He told me to just take the money, so I did and thanked him."

SEHUN's story left SUHO and Hwang Kwang Hee in awe, and they began to enthusiastically applaud.

Hwang Kwang Hee, who had worked with Yu Jae Seok on several television shows, nodded.

He added, "Yu Jae Seok really takes care of stars who are younger than him, trying to do their best."

"What about you? You always do your best, too.", asked SUHO, and it got Hwang Kwang Hee thinking.

"I did my best, but apparently not as much as SEHUN!", he said, busting into laughter. 
SEHUN
(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
