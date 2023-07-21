뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Says She Was the Most Popular Among Male Celebrities Before Suzy Came Along
[SBS Star] DARA Says She Was the Most Popular Among Male Celebrities Before Suzy Came Along

[SBS Star] DARA Says She Was the Most Popular Among Male Celebrities Before Suzy Came Along
K-pop artist DARA shared that she was the most popular female K-pop star among male celebrities before another K-pop artist Suzy joined her in the industry. 

On July 20 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', DARA made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, DARA touched on her past remark where she said she was the most popular female K-pop star before Suzy. 

DARA stated, "I wasn't lying then. If you look it up online, you'll find it to be a fact. Back in 2009, the year I made debut, all male celebrities made comments like, 'DARA is my type.' The only problem was that didn't last long.", bitterly adding, "Suzy debuted about a year later, and they were all like, 'I love Suzy.' from then." 
When asked if she remembers any celebrities who picked her as their type, DARA avoided answering it by sharing that there were just too many of them. 

But the curious hosts did not give up on trying to discover who were interested in her. so they asked another question, "You previously said that some well-known stars have asked you out. Is that right? Who were they?" 

DARA laughed and replied, "Ah yes, but I can't give you any specific names." 

The hosts insisted her on telling them at least which area in the industry they were part of, and DARA vaguely told them, "Well, these days, singers act as well, so...", hinting at least one of them was a singer-turned-actor.
Speaking of DARA popularity, the hosts could not move on without mentioning her time as a famous singer in the Philippines. 

They asked, "When you were active in the Philippines, how popular were you?" 

With a big smile, DARA answered, "Manny Pacquiao (Filipino politician and former professional boxer) was like the most popular person in the Philippines, and I was after him." 

She continued, "I actually personally know him. I used to go on television shows with him and stuff." 
DARA's family moved to the Philippines for DARA's father's business when she was 11 years old. 

She rose to fame in the Philippines as a contestant on a talent show 'Star Circle Quest' in 2004; she had a successful acting and singing career then. 

In 2007, she returned to Korea and started training at YG Entertainment, where she made her 2009 debut as a member of 2NE1. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'daraxxi' 'skuukzky' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
