[SBS Star] Lee Sang-mi Tells Struggles of Being in Secret Relationship with K-pop Star Ex-HALO DINO
Published 2023.07.21 14:21
Commercial model Lee Sang-mi described how hard it was for her to date her boyfriend DINO of disbanded K-pop boy group HALO when he was active in the industry. 

On July 18 episode of E Channel's television show 'Economic Love', Lee Sang-mi and DINO joined as guests. 

Lee Sang-mi and DINO introduced themselves as a 12-year same-age couple, currently in their second year of living together. 

As soon as their introduction was over, the hosts commented, "So, you two have been with each other for 12 years since you were in your early 20s? It must've been difficult to go on dates when DINO and his group were active though." 

DINO nodded and stated, "Most of all, I didn't have any money. That was the most difficult part for me. We weren't able to go to fancy restaurants. I wasn't able to take her to nice places. Also... I was too busy. Our group wasn't famous or anything, but our schedule was always packed." 

Lee Sang-mi said, "Yeah, it wasn't easy, because we had to make sure nobody knew that we were dating as well. We would often have home dates. He enlisted in the military when he was 29, and his group disbanded right before he discharged. So, he was still in the group then, but that year he enlisted was the first time I went to a theme park with him. Can you believe that?!" 
Fuming, Lee Sang-mi continued, "I wanted to do so many things with him, but I feel like my beautiful days in my 20s have just passed like that without having done anything. I didn't have the opportunity to go to a theme park with my boyfriend until 29! I feel like I had to sacrifice a lot to be with someone in the K-pop industry." 

She carried on complaining about her past days, "DINO is quite an affectionate person, but it was not easy to meet him or even talk to him on the phone. Whenever he had time in his hectic life, he spent that with his members, playing games. One day, he ignored my message telling him that I wasn't feeling well. So, I broke up with him. I was like, 'Why do I have to be treated like this? I deserve better.'" 

DINO explained that his excuse for that day was that his agency's new investor made the group members practice all day, and added for about a year after they broke up, he texted and called her, eventually making them get back together. 
Upon listening to their story, one host got curious and asked if DINO made a lot of money during his time as HALO, as he did seem busy.  

With an awkward smile, DINO answered, "No, not at all. I was active as HALO for five years, but I only got paid once ahead of my military service. I got paid 580,000 won (approximately 453 dollars) then. No more than that. We weren't very popular, so..." 
The 6-member group HALO made debut in June 2014, then disbanded in April 2019 at the end of the contract with their agency. 

(Credit= E Channel Economic Love, 'jo_dino_' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
