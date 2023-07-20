[SBS Star] 'Barbie' Ryan Gosling Offers Ken's Guitar to JIMIN for 'Stealing' His Outfit

On July 19, a new Twitter post was uploaded on the newly-premiered movie 'Barbie' account.
With the comment, "Had to give JIMIN this guitar for his KEN-RGY!", the account captioned a video of Ryan Gosling confessing that he accidentally copied one of JIMIN's iconic outfits, and offered a gift in exchange for his action.
Holding up a stylish black guitar that has a picture of a beautiful white horse and 'KEN' written on it, he went on, "So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway. I'll be much better in your hands."
Had to give Jimin this �� for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023
The outfit in question was JIMIN's black Western-inspired shirt with intricate embroidery and white tassels worn in 'Permission to Dance' music video that was released in the summer of 2021.
The two superstars wore the shirt in different styles though; JIMIN paired the top with black denim, while Ryan Gosling as Ken wore it with a pink bandana around his neck and a white cowboy hat.
Fans around the world cannot wait for the guitar to be safely delivered to JIMIN, and to see him play a song for Ryan Gosling in return.
(Credit= Big Hit Music, 'barbiethemovie' Twitter)
(SBS Star)