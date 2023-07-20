뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Barbie' Ryan Gosling Offers Ken's Guitar to JIMIN for 'Stealing' His Outfit
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Barbie' Ryan Gosling Offers Ken's Guitar to JIMIN for 'Stealing' His Outfit

Published 2023.07.20 14:12 Updated 2023.07.20 14:13 View Count
[SBS Star] Barbie Ryan Gosling Offers Kens Guitar to JIMIN for Stealing His Outfit
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling offered a special gift to JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On July 19, a new Twitter post was uploaded on the newly-premiered movie 'Barbie' account. 

With the comment, "Had to give JIMIN this guitar for his KEN-RGY!", the account captioned a video of Ryan Gosling confessing that he accidentally copied one of JIMIN's iconic outfits, and offered a gift in exchange for his action. 
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, who plays the role of 'Ken' in 'Barbie, said, "Hi, JIMIN. It's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your 'Permission to Dance' outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in 'Barbie'. I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best, and there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession." 

Holding up a stylish black guitar that has a picture of a beautiful white horse and 'KEN' written on it, he went on, "So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway. I'll be much better in your hands." 
 
The outfit in question was JIMIN's black Western-inspired shirt with intricate embroidery and white tassels worn in 'Permission to Dance' music video that was released in the summer of 2021. 

The two superstars wore the shirt in different styles though; JIMIN paired the top with black denim, while Ryan Gosling as Ken wore it with a pink bandana around his neck and a white cowboy hat. 
 

Fans around the world cannot wait for the guitar to be safely delivered to JIMIN, and to see him play a song for Ryan Gosling in return. 

(Credit= Big Hit Music, 'barbiethemovie' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.