[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Publicly Praises Herself for the First Time with a Shaky Voice
Published 2023.07.20 10:45 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Publicly Praises Herself for the First Time with a Shaky Voice
Actress Song Hye Kyo publicly praised herself for the first time since her debut in 1996 after winning 'Daesang' last night. 

On July 19, an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Series Awards' took place at Paradise City in Incheon. 

On this day, Song Hye Kyo took home 'Daesang' (the grand prize) for her performance in Netflix's hit series 'The Glory'. 

When Song Hye Kyo was announced as the winner of 'Daesang' for her work in 'The Glory', the team of the series gave Song Hye Kyo a round of big applause.
Blue Dragon Series Awards
Blue Dragon Series Awards
Once she came up on stage and handed the trophy, she stood in front of the microphone stand to deliever her acceptance speech, clearing her throat. 

Song Hye Kyo started off by thanking the members of 'The Glory' team, "Thank you, I can't be happier right now. It's been about a year since we wrapped up filming 'The Glory'. All the production crew are working on different projects now, which meant that it wasn't easy for me to find the opportunity to thank them again. But I'm glad that I'm able to express my gratitude to them here, at this amazing ceremony with the best kind of gift." 

She continued, "If I weren't working with incredible crew members, it would have been impossible for me to pull off 'Moon Dong-eun' like I have. Whenever I would go to the filming site with question marks in my head, director Ahn Gil-ho helped me turn those into exclamation marks. Thank you for leading me so well.", adding, "Writer Kim Eun-sook, thank you for letting me be 'Moon Dong-eun'." 

"Upon completing the series, I read and watched a lot of co-stars' interviews who shared that I helped them during the shooting. But in fact, it was me who received more help and good energy from them. Watching their great acting motivated me to work harder as well." 

Next, the actress thanked her agency staff, and of course, her family. 
 
Song Hye Kyo turned silent for a bit after that, then resumed with a shaky voice. 

"I feel like... I'll never have the chance to be at an awards ceremony with such an award in my hand again. So... For the very first time, I would like to praise myself. 'You've done a good job, Hye Kyo.'", then bowed toward everyone. 
 
(Credit= Blue Dragon Series Awards, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
