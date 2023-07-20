[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Publicly Praises Herself for the First Time with a Shaky Voice

이미지 확대하기

원톱물로 대상 받고 이렇게 겸손한 수상소감 송혜교 말고 또 누가 할 수 있을까 싶음

축하해요

2023.07.19.

청룡시리즈어워즈 대상 수상소감 中 #송혜교 ��



"어.. 이런 자리가 이제 좀 없을 것 같아요 저한테. 그래서 처음으로 저한테 제가 칭찬해 주고 싶어요 수고했다 혜교야"

Actress Song Hye Kyo publicly praised herself for the first time since her debut in 1996 after winning 'Daesang' last night.On July 19, an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Series Awards' took place at Paradise City in Incheon.On this day, Song Hye Kyo took home 'Daesang' (the grand prize) for her performance in Netflix's hit series 'The Glory'.When Song Hye Kyo was announced as the winner of 'Daesang' for her work in 'The Glory', the team of the series gave Song Hye Kyo a round of big applause.Once she came up on stage and handed the trophy, she stood in front of the microphone stand to deliever her acceptance speech, clearing her throat.Song Hye Kyo started off by thanking the members of 'The Glory' team, "Thank you, I can't be happier right now. It's been about a year since we wrapped up filming 'The Glory'. All the production crew are working on different projects now, which meant that it wasn't easy for me to find the opportunity to thank them again. But I'm glad that I'm able to express my gratitude to them here, at this amazing ceremony with the best kind of gift."She continued, "If I weren't working with incredible crew members, it would have been impossible for me to pull off 'Moon Dong-eun' like I have. Whenever I would go to the filming site with question marks in my head, director Ahn Gil-ho helped me turn those into exclamation marks. Thank you for leading me so well.", adding, "Writer Kim Eun-sook, thank you for letting me be 'Moon Dong-eun'.""Upon completing the series, I read and watched a lot of co-stars' interviews who shared that I helped them during the shooting. But in fact, it was me who received more help and good energy from them. Watching their great acting motivated me to work harder as well."Next, the actress thanked her agency staff, and of course, her family.Song Hye Kyo turned silent for a bit after that, then resumed with a shaky voice."I feel like... I'll never have the chance to be at an awards ceremony with such an award in my hand again. So... For the very first time, I would like to praise myself. 'You've done a good job, Hye Kyo.'", then bowed toward everyone.(Credit= Blue Dragon Series Awards, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)