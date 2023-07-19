[SBS Star] BTS Fan in Brazil Escapes Robbery All Thanks to JIN's Military Photo

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS reportedly saved the group's fan in Brazil from getting robbed.On July 19, one Brazilian media outlet reported an intriguing event involving JIN and his fan.According to the report, a devoted fan of BTS managed to evade a robbery in Brazil, all thanks to the presence of JIN's photo on her phone case.The fan, a 21-year-old, shared her story to the media outlet: earlier this month, she was about to get on a bus at a bus stop near São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, at night, when she was approached by a robber.The robber said to have taken her phone in her hand, then happened to turn the phone around, which naturally made him check out the photo on the back of her phone.When the robber glimpsed JIN's photo there, featuring him in a military uniform, he promptly returned the phone and hastily fled the scene.The fan noted that the robber seemed intimidated all of a sudden, thinking that her partner was serving in the military; she said, "I think he was like, 'Whoa, her boyfriend is in the military? I shouldn't steal her phone in that case!'"So, it turned out JIN had indirectly helped the fan, and upon reading her story, ARMY (BTS' fandom name) around the world have been expressing their gratitude to JIN for his help.Their comments included, "Awww look! Our oppa helping ARMY even during his time in the military!", "Oh wow, he saved her! I should put his military photo on my phone, too!", "Thank God nothing bad happened to you, girl! Thank you for taking such great care of us, JIN.", "Thank you! Miss you lots, Seok-jin! We, ARMY, love you!" and so on.Currently, JIN serves his military service as an assistant instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center.He is expected to be discharged from the military next summer in June.(Credit= Military Manpower Administration, 'yw.jm' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)