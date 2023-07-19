뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Fan in Brazil Escapes Robbery All Thanks to JIN's Military Photo
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BTS Fan in Brazil Escapes Robbery All Thanks to JIN's Military Photo

Published 2023.07.19 16:32 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS Fan in Brazil Escapes Robbery All Thanks to JINs Military Photo
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS reportedly saved the group's fan in Brazil from getting robbed.

On July 19, one Brazilian media outlet reported an intriguing event involving JIN and his fan. 

According to the report, a devoted fan of BTS managed to evade a robbery in Brazil, all thanks to the presence of JIN's photo on her phone case. 
JIN
The fan, a 21-year-old, shared her story to the media outlet: earlier this month, she was about to get on a bus at a bus stop near São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, at night, when she was approached by a robber. 

The robber said to have taken her phone in her hand, then happened to turn the phone around, which naturally made him check out the photo on the back of her phone. 

When the robber glimpsed JIN's photo there, featuring him in a military uniform, he promptly returned the phone and hastily fled the scene. 

The fan noted that the robber seemed intimidated all of a sudden, thinking that her partner was serving in the military; she said, "I think he was like, 'Whoa, her boyfriend is in the military? I shouldn't steal her phone in that case!'" 
JIN
So, it turned out JIN had indirectly helped the fan, and upon reading her story, ARMY (BTS' fandom name) around the world have been expressing their gratitude to JIN for his help. 

Their comments included, "Awww look! Our oppa helping ARMY even during his time in the military!", "Oh wow, he saved her! I should put his military photo on my phone, too!", "Thank God nothing bad happened to you, girl! Thank you for taking such great care of us, JIN.", "Thank you! Miss you lots, Seok-jin! We, ARMY, love you!" and so on. 
JIN
Currently, JIN serves his military service as an assistant instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. 

He is expected to be discharged from the military next summer in June. 

(Credit= Military Manpower Administration, 'yw.jm' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.