[SBS Star] BTS Fan in Brazil Escapes Robbery All Thanks to JIN's Military Photo

On July 19, one Brazilian media outlet reported an intriguing event involving JIN and his fan.
According to the report, a devoted fan of BTS managed to evade a robbery in Brazil, all thanks to the presence of JIN's photo on her phone case.
The robber said to have taken her phone in her hand, then happened to turn the phone around, which naturally made him check out the photo on the back of her phone.
When the robber glimpsed JIN's photo there, featuring him in a military uniform, he promptly returned the phone and hastily fled the scene.
The fan noted that the robber seemed intimidated all of a sudden, thinking that her partner was serving in the military; she said, "I think he was like, 'Whoa, her boyfriend is in the military? I shouldn't steal her phone in that case!'"
Their comments included, "Awww look! Our oppa helping ARMY even during his time in the military!", "Oh wow, he saved her! I should put his military photo on my phone, too!", "Thank God nothing bad happened to you, girl! Thank you for taking such great care of us, JIN.", "Thank you! Miss you lots, Seok-jin! We, ARMY, love you!" and so on.
He is expected to be discharged from the military next summer in June.
(Credit= Military Manpower Administration, 'yw.jm' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter)
(SBS Star)