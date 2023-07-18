뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Cute Online Posts from Elementary School Make Everyone Smile
Published 2023.07.18 17:28 View Count
Actor Park Bo Gum's adorable online posts are attracting a lot of attention at the moment. 

Recently, one online user took to theqoo (one of the most popular online communities in Korea) and shared his/her new discovery. 

The new discovery was some posts that were uploaded by fourth grader Park Bo Gum. 

In the first post that Park Bo Gum posted, he wrote his personal information and this was how he wrote it. 
Name: Park Bo Gum

Gender: male

Blood type: O

Personality: I'm kind at home, but I'm not very kind outside

Favorite food: sushi, kimbap (seaweed rice roll) and kimchi-buchimgae (kimchi pancakes)

Your crush: class 4-? from 2003

Your style: handsome man

You are skilled at: swimming, playing the piano, singing, dancing and more

You are not skilled at: those instruments that I've never played before

Hey friends, come visit class 4-5 at Mokdong Elementary School!
The next one got cuter; it was a post that Park Bo Gum wrote to his friends ahead of the time when he was going into the fifth grade. 

Titled, "Bo Gummy...", the post started off with Park Bo Gum saying, "Hi, everyone! This is Bo Gum. You are all doing well, right? I guess we really are becoming the fifth graders soon." 

He continued, "Even in the fifth grade, don't forget about me. And you guys keep your awesome smiles too, okay? Take care, and here is my e-mail address. Send me lots of e-mails!" 

Wrapping up his message, he wrote, "I love you guys, and teacher! Thank you for taking such great care of me for the last year!" 

It looks like Park Bo Gum had the same wholesome personality alongside an amazing sense of humor since his younger days, and everybody is just totally in love with these cute past posts of his. 
(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
