[SBS Star] DARA Boasts Her Friendship with Jung Sung-il that Began in Their YG Ent. Trainee Days

On July 16, DARA updated her Instagram with a new post titled, 'FESTIVAL with Jung Sung-il'.
The post included a video of DARA and Jung Sung-il doing DARA's newest solo release 'FESTIVAL' challenge together.
Jung Sung-il appeared in the video in a sleek black suit and DARA in a lovely outfit that is perfect for her bright summer song 'FESTIVAL'.
Being an actor, Jung Sung-il somewhat awkwardly danced to 'FESTIVAL' next to DARA, but he made no mistakes throughout the challenge; he totally nailed the dance.
At the end of their dance, Jung Sung-il patted DARA's head while DARA cutely leaned on his shoulder.
Afterward, the two stars raised their thumbs up and made satisfactory smiles.
She went on, "Guys, Sung-il is not 'the nicest axxhole', he is just a really nice guy! He's truly the best!", referencing the nickname of Jung Sung-il's character 'Ha Do-young' in Netflix's hit series 'The Glory': 'the nicest axxhole'.
Under this post, Jung Sung-il left a comment sharing his love for DARA too, saying, "My younger sister for the last 20 years."
Surprisingly, DARA and Jung Sung-il were trainees at YG Entertainment at the same time.
At that time, DARA was a K-pop trainee and Jung Sung-il an acting trainee.
Following their debut, they featured in MBC's 2009 drama 'The Return of Iljimae' alongside one another.
Even though it has been years since DARA and Jung Sung-il trained with each other, their friendship still seems stronger than a rock.
DARA was previously spotted watching his musical as well.
