[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Apologizes for the Incident that Happened During Her House Construction

Actress Song Hye Kyo apologized for an incident that happened while her new home was being built.On July 17, Song Hye Kyo's management agency issued a statement acknowledging the incident and offering their sincere apology for the lack of safety management."During the construction of Song Hye Kyo's new house, an unfortunate accident led to damage to a resident's vehicle. And we would like to sincerely apologize for failing to ensure safety.", they stated.The agency extended their apologies to the affected vehicle owner, and emphasized their commitment to addressing the situation and preventing future occurrences."First and foremost, let us express our heartfelt apologies to the owner who suffered the damage. To come up with an effective plan that will solve this issue, we are currently working with the construction company. Our shared efforts are concentrated on putting safeguards in place to stop similar incidents from happening in the future."In order to minimize any inconveniences brought on by the ongoing construction, the agency also promised to improve communication with the locals and give their suggestions top priority, "We will actively seek the opinions of residents to better understand and address any problems arising from the construction process. We cannot feel sorry enough for the inconvenience we have caused."Early in the morning of July 17, media outlet Sports Seoul covered an incident that occurred at Song Hye Kyo's house construction site in Samseong-dong, Seoul.When tearing down a temporary structure, a heavy steel bar fell and struck a sedan.Fortunately, there was nobody in the car, and there were no known injuries.(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)