[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Apologizes for the Incident that Happened During Her House Construction

On July 17, Song Hye Kyo's management agency issued a statement acknowledging the incident and offering their sincere apology for the lack of safety management.
"During the construction of Song Hye Kyo's new house, an unfortunate accident led to damage to a resident's vehicle. And we would like to sincerely apologize for failing to ensure safety.", they stated.
"First and foremost, let us express our heartfelt apologies to the owner who suffered the damage. To come up with an effective plan that will solve this issue, we are currently working with the construction company. Our shared efforts are concentrated on putting safeguards in place to stop similar incidents from happening in the future."
In order to minimize any inconveniences brought on by the ongoing construction, the agency also promised to improve communication with the locals and give their suggestions top priority, "We will actively seek the opinions of residents to better understand and address any problems arising from the construction process. We cannot feel sorry enough for the inconvenience we have caused."
When tearing down a temporary structure, a heavy steel bar fell and struck a sedan.
Fortunately, there was nobody in the car, and there were no known injuries.
