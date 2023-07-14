뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Wished I Looked Korean" SOMI Cries as She Talks About Getting Bullied at School
[SBS Star] "I Wished I Looked Korean" SOMI Cries as She Talks About Getting Bullied at School

[SBS Star] "I Wished I Looked Korean" SOMI Cries as She Talks About Getting Bullied at School
K-pop artist SOMI teared up as she shared her heartbreaking past when she was buillied at school. 

On July 13, SOMI appeared on a YouTube show hosted by actress Song Yoon A. 

During her conversation with Song Yoon A, SOMI revealed what it was like to live as half-Korean at the time that she first arrived in Korea. 
SOMI
SOMI said she had transferred to Korean elementary school and her classmates loved her at first, "They were all like, 'You look like a doll!'" 

The K-pop star explained her popularity did not last long though, "The next day, our class had an election for the class president, and my classmates told me that I should run for it. I did, not thinking about the consequences that would have. I ended up getting the most votes and became the class president." 

She continued, "Another girl ran for the election, and she hated me for it. She was furious that I was voted as the class president, not her. So, she started bullying me from that point on. She got her friends to join her as well. I was bullied from my third grade to the first term of my sixth grade."

Then, SOMI described the changes she experienced after that, "She occasionally played with me when she wanted to, but she gave me a hard time on most days. She would move my desk from our classroom, rip my 'reading list' into pieces and put garbage in my shoe bag. It got worse day by day." 
SOMI
"Back then, I used to write a diary, which I submitted to school. Every time I had a rough day due to her, I wrote that down in my diary as a message to my homeroom teacher. After reading my message, my teacher asked me to come to her office, where he/she listened to me. But he/she never did anything about it. That made me lose hope, and I just lived like that.", adding, "At home, I did tell my mom that I didn't want to go to school and I wanted to get surgery to look Korean."  

Traveling back to those days made her tear up; she wiped the tears from her eyes and commented, "I thought I was all okay now, but I guess it still upsets me to think about my time at elementary school." 

But SOMI ended the story on a cheerful note, "Thankfully, I wasn't the victim of school bullying until the end of my time at elementary school. From the second term of my sixth grade, I tried to change things, and everything worked out well.", then showed Song Yoon A her big, happy smile. 
 

(Credit= 'by PDC' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
