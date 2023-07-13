뉴스
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU·WOOZI Found in a Photo that LE SSERAFIM Huh Yunjin Uploaded
Published 2023.07.13 18:14 View Count
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU·WOOZI Found in a Photo that LE SSERAFIM Huh Yunjin Uploaded
Interestingly, MINGYU and WOOZI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN were spotted in a photo that Huh Yunjin of girl group LE SSERAFIM posted on her Instagram. 

Last weekend, a lot of K-pop acts flew to Macau to attend '2023 TMEA 4th Tencent Music Entertainment Awards'; SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM were among them. 

After finishing their official tasks, they each had enjoyed some quality time in Macau before heading back to Korea. 

MINGYU and WOOZI spent some time playing in the outdoor swimming pool in their hotel. 

Their moment in the hotel pool was shared by MINGYU on Instagram on July 11. 

They swam around the pool in nothing but swim trunks, showing off their muscular bodies.
The following day, Huh Yunjin updated her Instagram with photos that she took in Macau as well. 

In one of the photos, Huh Yunjin was seated in front of a sizable window with the view of a luxurious swimming pool many floors below. 

Additionally, she uploaded a close-up photo of the pool taken from her location. 
Fans noticed that the pool in the photos looked familiar, and they soon realized why: they had previously seen the exact same pool in MINGYU's photos.

There was something else about her photos: in the photos that Huh Yunjin posted, there were two familiar figures, looking like one was posing for a photo and another taking a photo of that person. 

It turned out that the person who was making a pose was MINGYU and the guy snapping a picture was WOOZI. 

After learning this fascinating fact, they wrote comments like, "For real? What a coincidence!", "Seriously, what are the odds!", "It makes sense, because they're under the same agency, and they probably stayed at the same hotel while in Macau!" and so on. 
(Credit= 'min9yu_k' 'jenaissante' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
