[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Confirms Dating BTS V with Her Recent Instagram Upload?
Published 2023.07.13 17:00 View Count
A recent Instagram post by JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK resurfaced her dating rumors with V of K-pop boy group BTS.

On July 12, JENNIE uploaded several posts on her Instagram account.

In one of them, she wrote, "a few weeks back", with a series of pictures of herself.

JENNIE wore an ivory cropped cardigan and a same-colored zip-up sweater on the outside of it, along with a pair of jeans and white sneakers.

She accessorized with a white hat, a handkerchief with blue and red checks, and a little purse, sporting a simple yet stylish look.
JENNIE & V
The photos appeared to be a harmless record of JENNIE's daily life, but her clothing reminded the internet users of something else.

Last May, certain images and videos of JENNIE went viral, taking the internet by storm.

The footage featured JENNIE and V strolling the streets of Paris, France at nighttime, holding hands.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted on a Romantic Date in Paris

The public was surprised to witness the two casually dating without covering their faces.

Now, two months later, their romantic date in Paris has been brought back into the limelight because of JENNIE's new Instagram uploads.

In the photos, she is wearing the same clothing as she wore when spotted in Paris, holding hands with the BTS member.
JENNIE & V
Actually, V and JENNIE dating is not a surprise anymore.

In March 2022, an alleged photo of the two stars traveling on Jeju Island ignited speculation that they were a couple.

Some K-pop fans began to accept their romance as genuine when a flood of leaked images showed them together, and eyewitness accounts of them dating piled up.
JENNIE & V
There were people who denied their relationship allegations, stating the videos and pictures of them dating are fake.

But as now JENNIE shared a photo of her wearing the same outfit as in the spotted videos and photos, one could not deny that the girl in the video holding hands with V in Paris was her. 

Meanwhile, JENNIE and V have never spoken about their relationship.

Both of their agencies, YG Entertainment and Big Hit Music have remained silent about the matter, citing the artists' right to privacy.

(Credit= 'taoualitamar' TikTok, Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
