[SBS Star] DARA Remembers YG Ent.'s Cold Response to 2NE1 Before the Group's Disbandment

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 looked back on the time when the group's final moment impended.On July 12, a video of DARA searching her name on the internet was uploaded on a YouTube channel.When she looked up her name in the online encyclopedia, she found a page that described the group 2NE1.She scrolled down the page, reaching a section labeled 'Reunion'."For our reunion, I think what matters is to find the right timing.", she commented, revealing her desire for the group's reunion.When she was asked when does she expect it to happen, she was unable to give a definite answer."I really don't know. The fact that we're all under different agencies complicates things."She went on, "Perhaps if the four of us had less to do, it will happen. Should we all be out of jobs?", she jokingly wondered.DARA agreed with the assumption on the page that said, 'Even if their reunion happens, the group is less likely to work with their long-time agency YG Entertainment or THE BLACK LABEL's head producer Teddy, who produced most of 2NE1's songs.'"Yeah…", she resumed with a laugh, "YG Entertainment is busy, so busy with new groups, 'TREASURE' and 'BABYMONSTER'."2NE1 emerged in 2009 and quickly became one of the most influential K-pop girl groups of all time.When the group's disbandment was announced in 2016, the news completely shocked their fans around the world.Before disbanding, 2NE1 released three digital singles in 2013, 'FALLING IN LOVE', 'DO YOU LOVE ME', and 'MISSING YOU'.And their last album, 'CRUSH', was released in 2014.When asked about the time leading up to the release of their final album as a group, 'CRUSH', DARA reflected on the experience.She explained, "While we were recording 'MISSING YOU', I began to have my doubts. I thought so because our agency said that, '2NE1 is over now.'."It was shortly after the release of two digital singles 'FALLING IN LOVE' and 'DO YOU LOVE ME', she noted."We probably ranked 10th on the charts, but 2NE1 was always on the top. We were all disappointed."But what hurt the most was YG Entertainment's response."Our agency told us that, '2NE1 is over, let's just end this.'. I don't know whether it was a joke or they just said it because they felt bad, too.""After the talk, the members and I went to record 'MISSING YOU'. Perhaps because it was just after hearing that remark, the last parts of the song felt so much like a farewell. One of the members, Park Bom, and I sobbed for hours in the studio after we finished recording."However, 'MISSING YOU' was a huge hit."When 'MISSING YOU' was released and topped the chart, we were so relieved, thinking, 'It wasn't our last one after all!'. But 'CRUSH' eventually became our last album as a group. It came as a surprise.""I came to terms with it since much time has passed. After 2NE1 broke up, I cried whenever the name '2NE1' came up. Sometimes I even had to stop the filming when I'm starring in a show. Now, though, I can share this story with a smile."(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)