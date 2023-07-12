[SBS Star] LISA Is Far Apart in Terms of Contract Renewal Negotiations with YG Ent.?

이미지 확대하기

Rumor has it that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is far apart in terms of contract renewal negotiations with her current agency YG Entertainment.On July 12, media outlet Munhwa Ilbo dropped an exclusive report on LISA and YG Entertainment's state of their contract renewal.Munhwa Ilbo stated that one Chinese agency hinted LISA is parting ways with YG Entertainment at the end of her contract in August.The Chinese agency explained why they said this: "We had been working with LISA and YG Entertainment on the possibility of her joining our show, but YG Entertainment told us that their contract renewal uncertainty made it difficult to discuss schedules beyond August."The report further claimed that YG Entertainment's contract renewal negotiations with the rest of BLACKPINK members JENNIE, JISOO and ROSÉ had proceeded smoothly.According to the report, the three girls and YG Entertainment had conceded a few conditions to agree on a contract renewal.In response to the report, YG Entertainment clarified that the Chinese show's request had no relation to the contract renewal situation.The agency commented, "The uncertain scheduling is due to the concert tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal. Contract renewals are currently under discussion."It will only be after YG Entertainment's announcement of each member's contract status that BLACKPINK's future activities will be decided, but YG Entertainment's stock price dropped by 7 percent following the release of this particular report on LISA and YG Entertainment's contract renewal situation.From Thailand, LISA is the main dancer and lead rapper of 2016-debuted BLACKPINK.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)