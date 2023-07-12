뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LISA Is Far Apart in Terms of Contract Renewal Negotiations with YG Ent.?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] LISA Is Far Apart in Terms of Contract Renewal Negotiations with YG Ent.?

Published 2023.07.12 15:39 View Count
[SBS Star] LISA Is Far Apart in Terms of Contract Renewal Negotiations with YG Ent.?
Rumor has it that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is far apart in terms of contract renewal negotiations with her current agency YG Entertainment. 

On July 12, media outlet Munhwa Ilbo dropped an exclusive report on LISA and YG Entertainment's state of their contract renewal. 

Munhwa Ilbo stated that one Chinese agency hinted LISA is parting ways with YG Entertainment at the end of her contract in August. 

The Chinese agency explained why they said this: "We had been working with LISA and YG Entertainment on the possibility of her joining our show, but YG Entertainment told us that their contract renewal uncertainty made it difficult to discuss schedules beyond August." 

The report further claimed that YG Entertainment's contract renewal negotiations with the rest of BLACKPINK members JENNIE, JISOO and ROSÉ had proceeded smoothly. 

According to the report, the three girls and YG Entertainment had conceded a few conditions to agree on a contract renewal. 
LISA
In response to the report, YG Entertainment clarified that the Chinese show's request had no relation to the contract renewal situation. 

The agency commented, "The uncertain scheduling is due to the concert tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal. Contract renewals are currently under discussion." 

It will only be after YG Entertainment's announcement of each member's contract status that BLACKPINK's future activities will be decided, but YG Entertainment's stock price dropped by 7 percent following the release of this particular report on LISA and YG Entertainment's contract renewal situation. 

From Thailand, LISA is the main dancer and lead rapper of 2016-debuted BLACKPINK. 
LISA
LISA
(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.