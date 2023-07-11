[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Smiles Ever-So-Brightly as She Speaks of Her Favorite Midnight Snacks

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Tae-hee beamed as she thought about having a midnight snack.On July 10, behind-the-scenes footage of Kim Tae-hee's photoshoot for a magazine was posted on her agency's YouTube channel.In her most recent work, ENA's drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', the actress portrayed the character 'Moon Joo-ran'.She perfectly played 'Moon Joo-ran' who appears to have a perfect life but is suffering from guilt and trauma stemming from the past.In the video, the actress explained that "minimalistic, modern, and charismatic" is the theme of the photoshoot."This outfit portrays the soul of 'Moon Joo-ran', the woman who had been living a closed life.", she said, and laughingly added, "I just totally made that up."Kim Tae-hee revealed that before every photoshoot, she has an iced caffè latte."I don't know if I could call this a routine,", she said, "but I always drink an iced caffè latte before the shooting, even in the winter."She displayed a tumbler adding that she had brought one along to the photo shoot that day.The actress said that she always brings a tumbler with her on set and explained the reason."I try not to use disposable cups, but sometimes it happens. So, I try to carry around a tumbler as much as I can."Kim Tae-hee gracefully posed for the photo shoot, looking radiant as ever.However, she made a surprising reveal during a break that she enjoys indulging in late-night snacks."I love late-night snacking so much. I put a great effort to stay out of the habit."The actress gave the camera a big smile as she talked about her favorite late-night munchies."Beer with popcorn or potato chips is my favorite."Kim Tae-hee suggested 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' fans something to munch on while watching the drama."You have to focus on the sound in 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', so the crunching sound the popcorn and potato chips make can be a bit distracting."She contemplated for a while and made her decision: "Have some beef jerky with a beer."She broke into laughter and cutely continued, "Sounds delicious, right?"(Credit= '스토리제이컴퍼니' YouTube)(SBS Star)