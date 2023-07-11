[SBS Star] "Next Year?" Beenzino Shares His Plan for a Baby with Stefanie Michova

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Beenzino and his wife German model Stefanie Michova may be starting a family next year.On July 9, a popular YouTube channel 'Psick Univ' dropped their new video featuring Beenzino.In this video, one of the hosts Lee Yong-joo was seen making a cute complaint to Beenzino, "We love you, but we've all been hurt because of you."As Beenzino blinked hard, not knowing what he meant by that, he explained, "You were an amazing boyfriend, and now, you're a great husband. You're like... Too perfect! Our girlfriends would always say things like, 'Why aren't you like Beenzino?'"Lee Yong-joo only gave Beenzino some time to chuckle before he showed him a past photo of him and Stefanie Michova together.The photo was of Beenzino squatting on the ground and tying shoelaces for Stefanie Michova in the middle of the street.Beenzino instantly began to laugh when he checked out the photo, then revealed a secret behind it.The hip-hop artist said, "Actually, that was staged. I was just sitting on the street and suddenly sensed that somebody was taking photos of us. Stefanie was standing right by me, so I was like, 'Alright, let's do something fun for them.'"Surprised to find out that the photo was staged, the hosts asked in shock, "So, you knew someone was taking pictures of you, and that's why you tied her shoelaces?"Nodding, Beenzino laughingly stated, "Exactly. I basically put on a show for them. Her shoelaces weren't undone or anything as well. I untied them myself, then tied them up again. Just as I expected, the photo was up and everywhere on the Internet about two hours later."After that, their conversation naturally moved on to Beenzino and Stefanie Michova's married life; Lee Yong-joo asked, "Do you guys have any plans to have children soon?"Beenzino answered, "Umm... Maybe have one next year? To be honest, we don't know the exact time yet. We don't want to rush anything."To another host's comment, "Your children are going to be so cute. I can totally tell.", Beenzino responded, "Nobody knows whether we'll have a son or daughter, but if we happen to have a daughter, I would like her to look like me."He told why, "I used the gender swap filter the other day, and I looked super hot! Seriously, guys. I was unbelievably cute!", then laughed.Beenzino and Stefanie Michova had been in a relationship for eight years before they got married last August.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube, 'stefaniemichova' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)