뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Home for the Newlyweds?!" Julien Kang's Recently-Bought Massive Mansion Unveils
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Home for the Newlyweds?!" Julien Kang's Recently-Bought Massive Mansion Unveils

Published 2023.07.07 15:19 View Count
[SBS Star] "Home for the Newlyweds?!" Julien Kangs Recently-Bought Massive Mansion Unveils
Korean-Canadian actor/model Julien Kang unveiled his massive mansion he recently purchased in Canada. 

On July 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Where Is My Home', Julien Kang featured as a guest. 

In this episode of 'Where Is My Home', Julien Kang showed off his new home in Canada that he bought not too long ago. 

The pictures of his huge mountain lake mansion surrounded by tall trees made the hosts and other guests' jaws drop. 

"The photos look like some scenic desktop wallpapers!", they exclaimed.
Julien Kang
Julien Kang
When asked how much he paid for the house, Julien Kang answered, "If the same exact house was in Vancouver, it would have cost me over 7 billion won (approximately 5.4 million United States dollars). But I didn't pay as much since mine was in the countryside. It was considerably cheaper than a similar home in Vancouver." 

One of the hosts Yang Se-hyung wanted to know more, specifically about the price of the house, so he asked, "How much is considerably cheaper? How much was the difference?" 

But Julien Kang refused to give him the details by playfully stating, "There's no need for you to know!" 

The only additional information he was willing to give about his Canadian home was that there were in total of seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

Even without information on the probably-still-costly price, the number of rooms in the house made everyone go into shock mode again. 
Julien Kang
After this episode was aired, many started speculating that the house he revealed was his 'newlywed' home where he plans on living with YouTuber JJ. 

Back on June 27, Julien Kang announced that he and JJ were engaged. 

On Instagram, he posted a photo of their tightly-held hands with her wearing a beautiful engagement ring and wrote, "Why waste time when you know that she's the one? #engaged". 

Julien Kang and JJ met each other for work about three years ago, then remained friends until recently; they made their relationship public in May. 
Julien Kang
(Credit= MBC Where Is My Home, 'TMI JeeEun' YouTube, 'julienkang' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.