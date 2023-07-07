[SBS Star] "Home for the Newlyweds?!" Julien Kang's Recently-Bought Massive Mansion Unveils

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Canadian actor/model Julien Kang unveiled his massive mansion he recently purchased in Canada.On July 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Where Is My Home', Julien Kang featured as a guest.In this episode of 'Where Is My Home', Julien Kang showed off his new home in Canada that he bought not too long ago.The pictures of his huge mountain lake mansion surrounded by tall trees made the hosts and other guests' jaws drop."The photos look like some scenic desktop wallpapers!", they exclaimed.When asked how much he paid for the house, Julien Kang answered, "If the same exact house was in Vancouver, it would have cost me over 7 billion won (approximately 5.4 million United States dollars). But I didn't pay as much since mine was in the countryside. It was considerably cheaper than a similar home in Vancouver."One of the hosts Yang Se-hyung wanted to know more, specifically about the price of the house, so he asked, "How much is considerably cheaper? How much was the difference?"But Julien Kang refused to give him the details by playfully stating, "There's no need for you to know!"The only additional information he was willing to give about his Canadian home was that there were in total of seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.Even without information on the probably-still-costly price, the number of rooms in the house made everyone go into shock mode again.After this episode was aired, many started speculating that the house he revealed was his 'newlywed' home where he plans on living with YouTuber JJ.Back on June 27, Julien Kang announced that he and JJ were engaged.On Instagram, he posted a photo of their tightly-held hands with her wearing a beautiful engagement ring and wrote, "Why waste time when you know that she's the one? #engaged".Julien Kang and JJ met each other for work about three years ago, then remained friends until recently; they made their relationship public in May.(Credit= MBC Where Is My Home, 'TMI JeeEun' YouTube, 'julienkang' Instagram)(SBS Star)