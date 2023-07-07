뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BoA Says She Thought She Would Get Married & Retire After 5 Years in the Industry
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BoA Says She Thought She Would Get Married & Retire After 5 Years in the Industry

Published 2023.07.07 11:55 View Count
[SBS Star] BoA Says She Thought She Would Get Married & Retire After 5 Years in the Industry
2000-debuted K-pop artist BoA shared that she had no idea she would stay in the industry for this long. 

On July 6 of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', each member was given a special mission to complete: to successfully master and perform a hit song of another member. 

Since BoA had to sing and dance to singer Uhm Junghwa's 1998 track 'Invitation', she visited Uhm Junghwa's home for some advice. 

During the conversation, BoA went honest with Uhm Junghwa, "I'm actually not very confident about covering your song, because I've never really performed other singers' songs on stage before. That's why I've been non-stop sighing after getting this mission. For me, it's a difficult task." 

Uhm Junghwa replied, "I believe in you. Simply turn 'Invitation' into your own version. It'll be more interesting to watch that way anyway." 
The Dancing Wanderers
Then, the singer told BoA that she recently managed to dig up an old performance video of her performing in Japan in early debut days that impressed her. 

While they watched BoA's performance video that Uhm Junghwa found, BoA commented, "You know what? I was so young at that time, but I thought I was all grown-up. I also didn't know I would stay in the music business for this long back then."

BoA's remark about leaving the music scene so soon made Uhm Junghwa's eyes widened in shock, and go, "Really? Why?"  
The Dancing Wanderers
BoA answered, "Well, you know, all K-pop idols had a short life span in the industry years ago. It was mostly no longer than five years. So, I figured I would retire in about five years as well." 

When asked what she was planning to do if she retired then, BoA stated, "I thought I would go to school and get married." 

As Uhm Junghwa giggled hard and made fun of the thought of marriage by a little one, BoA went, "Unnie, I honestly believed that I would get married. I used to say that it's my dream to become a good wife and wise mother." 
The Dancing Wanderers
But Uhm Junghwa agreed that idols' lives were not long in those years, and said she also had to fight the negative question, "Will it be the end of my career soon?", because of how things were in the past. 

BoA told Um Junghwa that she felt weird when she reached 29, explaining, "Most young singers of that time, especially female singers, stopped coming out around that age. The point where female singers entered their 30s was when we had lots going on in our heads." 

She laughingly added, "It's hard-to-believe, but I'm heading toward 40 now." 
The Dancing Wanderers
(Credit= tvN The Dancinig Wanderers, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.