[SBS Star] "I'd Love to Have a Reunion" Yein Misses Being a Lovelyz Member

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Yein said she misses being a member of now-disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz.On July 5, Yein posted a video on her YouTube channel.Yein was a member of K-pop girl group Lovelyz who made their debut in 2014, and some of their songs such as 'Ah-Choo' and 'Destiny' have been a major hit.The group separated in 2021 after their contract with their agency, Woolim Entertainment, ended.Yein has been performing as a solo artist and sharing her life on YouTube after the group's disbandment.In the July 5 video, Yein addressed Mnet's recent television show, 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE', and remembered the time when she was on the broadcaster's 2019 show, 'QUEENDOM', the forerunner to 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE'.Before disbanding, Lovelyz competed in the first season of 'QUEENDOM', a fierce rivalry among K-pop girl groups and artists, Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and Lovelyz.Yein took the opportunity to reflect on the past by showcasing the clips of Lovelyz's stages they performed on the show."After the show, we bonded stronger than ever.", she remarked as she looked into one of their performances.After watching stage after stage, Yein expressed how much she misses being a part of Lovelyz."I always think of them. Our times on stage are still vivid in my mind, and I miss it so much.", she stated."If we could, I would love to have a reunion. We talk about it when we get together, that how great it would be if we could all do something together, whatever it is."Yein says their time on 'QUEENDOM' was not always rosy, but it was still a great memory."Our performance on 'QUEENDOM' was not always well-received. From time to time, we were faced with negative feedback from the public.", she said."It was disheartening at the time, but looking back, it was a great opportunity. Being on 'QUEENDOM' has taught me a lot, and introduced me to many great fellow artists.", she said, adding that she has been cheering for other groups from 'QUEENDOM' when she sees them on television."Whenever they make a comeback, I listen to all of their songs. They wouldn't know, though.", she laughingly said.(Credit= '정예인 YEIN' 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube, 'iloveryu._' Instagram, Woolim Entertainment)(SBS Star)