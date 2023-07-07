뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'd Love to Have a Reunion" Yein Misses Being a Lovelyz Member
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I'd Love to Have a Reunion" Yein Misses Being a Lovelyz Member

Published 2023.07.07 09:50 View Count
[SBS Star] "Id Love to Have a Reunion" Yein Misses Being a Lovelyz Member
K-pop artist Yein said she misses being a member of now-disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz.

On July 5, Yein posted a video on her YouTube channel.

Yein was a member of K-pop girl group Lovelyz who made their debut in 2014, and some of their songs such as 'Ah-Choo' and 'Destiny' have been a major hit.

The group separated in 2021 after their contract with their agency, Woolim Entertainment, ended.

Yein has been performing as a solo artist and sharing her life on YouTube after the group's disbandment.

In the July 5 video, Yein addressed Mnet's recent television show, 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE', and remembered the time when she was on the broadcaster's 2019 show, 'QUEENDOM', the forerunner to 'QUEENDOM PUZZLE'.

Before disbanding, Lovelyz competed in the first season of 'QUEENDOM', a fierce rivalry among K-pop girl groups and artists, Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and Lovelyz.  
Yein
Yein
Yein took the opportunity to reflect on the past by showcasing the clips of Lovelyz's stages they performed on the show.

"After the show, we bonded stronger than ever.", she remarked as she looked into one of their performances.

After watching stage after stage, Yein expressed how much she misses being a part of Lovelyz.

"I always think of them. Our times on stage are still vivid in my mind, and I miss it so much.", she stated.

"If we could, I would love to have a reunion. We talk about it when we get together, that how great it would be if we could all do something together, whatever it is."
Yein
Yein says their time on 'QUEENDOM' was not always rosy, but it was still a great memory.

"Our performance on 'QUEENDOM' was not always well-received. From time to time, we were faced with negative feedback from the public.", she said.

"It was disheartening at the time, but looking back, it was a great opportunity. Being on 'QUEENDOM' has taught me a lot, and introduced me to many great fellow artists.", she said, adding that she has been cheering for other groups from 'QUEENDOM' when she sees them on television.

"Whenever they make a comeback, I listen to all of their songs. They wouldn't know, though.", she laughingly said.
Yein
(Credit= '정예인 YEIN' 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube, 'iloveryu._' Instagram, Woolim Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.